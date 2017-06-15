 
New Children's Book Combines Harry Potter, Pinocchio and Alice in Wonderland

 
 
anzard_logo
LOS ANGELES - June 21, 2017 - PRLog -- New Children's Book Combines Harry Potter, Pinocchio and Alice in Wonderland

Los Angeles, CA, June 21, 2017 - Magical children's storyteller Christopher Conroy introduces a timeless yet modern story of a young boy's journey to a magical new world, filled with enchanting characters and thrilling adventure.

As introduced in this video (https://youtu.be/EUTtmWNw7lo), ANZARD is empowering young children across the country to make their dreams into magic.  Mothers are raving at how this book is making the art of reading a reality with their children again.

With his latest book, Christopher Conroy has awoken the hearts and minds of our youth to dream  and achieve.  Says Mr. Conroy, "I was born in Ireland, raised in Canada and now live in Los Angeles.  The love I have for family, reading, sports, camping and making things better for society are exemplified in my writing of ANZARD.  I have been empowered through this book and I know our youth will be too."

For additional information, please visit our website at www.ANZARD.com, contact Rick Conroy at Rick@ANZARD.com or call us at (323) 843-4771.

Rick Conroy
***@anzard.com
