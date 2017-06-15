News By Tag
New Children's Book Combines Harry Potter, Pinocchio and Alice in Wonderland
Los Angeles, CA, June 21, 2017 - Magical children's storyteller Christopher Conroy introduces a timeless yet modern story of a young boy's journey to a magical new world, filled with enchanting characters and thrilling adventure.
With his latest book, Christopher Conroy has awoken the hearts and minds of our youth to dream and achieve. Says Mr. Conroy, "I was born in Ireland, raised in Canada and now live in Los Angeles. The love I have for family, reading, sports, camping and making things better for society are exemplified in my writing of ANZARD. I have been empowered through this book and I know our youth will be too."
For additional information, please visit our website at www.ANZARD.com, contact Rick Conroy at Rick@ANZARD.com or call us at (323) 843-4771.
