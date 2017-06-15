 
See R&B Sensation Bipolar Sunshine on Tour!

Win tickets to see Bipolar Sunshine on tour only on Thrillcall!
 
 
NEW YORK - June 21, 2017 - PRLog -- Bipolar Sunshine is a crooner, finding his way through life through music. Adio Marchant lives in Manchester and began Kid British with a few friends back in 2007 before "everyone stopped listening," as he described it to The Guardian. Onto the next one: he began his next project with the moniker Bipolar Sunshine, under which he has released two studio EPs and several newer singles. Now he's on tour in the US, and you can win tickets to see him perform live!

Win tickets to see Bipolar Sunshine!
Download the Thrillcall app in order to enter. Set your location to find the giveaway nearest you, and follow on-screen instructions for your chance to win! We will email you if you have won.

Marchant was born and raised in Manchester, the son of Jamaican parents who separated when he was still young. In 2007, he co-founded and contributed vocals in the six-piece Kid British, which went on to have a moderately successful career and released five EPs between 2009 and 2012 before splitting with a final farewell gig in Manchester in December 2012. His debut solo EP as Bipolar Sunshine, Aesthetics, was released in June 2013, with the lead track "Rivers" becoming iTunes' free single of the week. His next EP Drowning Butterflies followed in November 2013. In 2014, Bipolar Sunshine embarked on A Dream for Dreamer's Tour in the UK, with his London show at XOYO sold out 5 weeks in advance. He has also appeared at Blissfields festival and headlined Shepherd's Bush Empire. (source)

Bipolar Sunshine Tour (https://thrillcall.com/artist/Bipolar-Sunshine)

6/23 – San Francisco @ Rickshaw Stop (https://r.thrl.cl/673.2a2.e5)
6/29 – Brooklyn @ Baby's All Right (https://r.thrl.cl/6d8.541.10)
6/30 – Toronto @ The Drake (https://r.thrl.cl/85c.b47.2c)
