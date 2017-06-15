News By Tag
* Concert
* Tour
* Giveaway
* More Tags...
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
See R&B Sensation Bipolar Sunshine on Tour!
Win tickets to see Bipolar Sunshine on tour only on Thrillcall!
Win tickets to see Bipolar Sunshine!
Download the Thrillcall app in order to enter. Set your location to find the giveaway nearest you, and follow on-screen instructions for your chance to win! We will email you if you have won.
Marchant was born and raised in Manchester, the son of Jamaican parents who separated when he was still young. In 2007, he co-founded and contributed vocals in the six-piece Kid British, which went on to have a moderately successful career and released five EPs between 2009 and 2012 before splitting with a final farewell gig in Manchester in December 2012. His debut solo EP as Bipolar Sunshine, Aesthetics, was released in June 2013, with the lead track "Rivers" becoming iTunes' free single of the week. His next EP Drowning Butterflies followed in November 2013. In 2014, Bipolar Sunshine embarked on A Dream for Dreamer's Tour in the UK, with his London show at XOYO sold out 5 weeks in advance. He has also appeared at Blissfields festival and headlined Shepherd's Bush Empire. (source)
Bipolar Sunshine Tour (https://thrillcall.com/
6/23 – San Francisco @ Rickshaw Stop (https://r.thrl.cl/
6/29 – Brooklyn @ Baby's All Right (https://r.thrl.cl/
6/30 – Toronto @ The Drake (https://r.thrl.cl/
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse