Theia Wedding Dress Trunk Show at Juno Bridal

Visit Juno Bridal, a bridal shop in St. Louis, MO, to see the full collection of Theia Bridal wedding dresses
 
ST. LOUIS - June 21, 2017 - PRLog -- ST.LOUIS, MISSOURI - Juno Bridal, a West Coast inspired bridal boutique located in the Central West End will be featuring the Theia Bridal trunk show July 7-9, 2017.

Theia is a trendy, non-traditional bridal company known for elaborately beaded gowns that retail for around $2000. The Theia bride is trendy and wants something non-traditional.

Juno Bridal will carry Theia's full collection of wedding dresses July 7-9 and all Theia dresses will be 10% off.  Theia dresses retail for $1200-$2500. Additionally, brides will receive a free veil with the purchase of a Theia gown.

Juno Bridal is an independently-owned bridal boutique that opened February 25th, 2017 in the Central West End. They feature exclusive designers with a distinctly West Coast/Boho style. Juno Bridal was created to serve the free-spirited, modern,  fashionable bride by offering styles of wedding gowns to match her lifestyle.

For additional information regarding Juno Bridal follow @juno_bridal on Instagram, visit Juno Bridal's Facebook page or visit http://www.junobridal.com/

Juno Bridal
***@junobridal.com
Wedding Dress, Bridal, Wedding Gown
Retail
St. Louis - Missouri - United States
Deals
