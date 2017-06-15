News By Tag
Theia Wedding Dress Trunk Show at Juno Bridal
Visit Juno Bridal, a bridal shop in St. Louis, MO, to see the full collection of Theia Bridal wedding dresses
Theia is a trendy, non-traditional bridal company known for elaborately beaded gowns that retail for around $2000. The Theia bride is trendy and wants something non-traditional.
Juno Bridal will carry Theia's full collection of wedding dresses July 7-9 and all Theia dresses will be 10% off. Theia dresses retail for $1200-$2500. Additionally, brides will receive a free veil with the purchase of a Theia gown.
For additional information regarding Juno Bridal follow @juno_bridal on Instagram, visit Juno Bridal's Facebook page or visit http://www.junobridal.com/
Contact
Juno Bridal
***@junobridal.com
