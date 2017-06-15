 
Industry News





June 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
21201918171615

Sun Acquisitions has been engaged to represent a high margin sign manufacturer

 
 
CHICAGO - June 21, 2017 - PRLog -- Sun Acquisitions announced today that it has been engaged to sell a sign manufacturer in the Greater Chicago area. The Company designs, builds, installs and maintains a variety of signs, a majority of which are UL Certified electronic signs.

The Company is known for its reputation through the years. There are highly skilled staff in place and excellent machinery that allow the Business to produce high quality signs in a timely manner. In addition to manufacturing signs, the Business has capable crews and equipment for the installation and service of signs.

The Business is one of few in the Chicago area that operates at its magnitude and does not have much competition. As such, the Company has high margins. A new owner will find that here is great potential for growth.

Sun Acquisitions will manage the entire engagement to ensure a successful transaction is completed. Engaging an intermediary in the sale of a business assures business owners that they will get the best pricing and terms, the transaction will remain confidential, and most importantly, give the business owner the freedom to concentrate on his business.

About Sun Acquisitions

Sun Acquisitions is a Chicago based mergers and acquisitions firm. We work with clients that are interested in the confidential sale, acquisition or valuation of privately held middle market and main street companies. Our professionals have significant experience and knowledge to thoroughly guide clients through each stage of the sale or acquisition process. Sun Acquisitions has successfully managed and handled engagement across all industries and is recognized as a leading M&A advisory firm in the Midwest.

www.sunacquisitions.com

Phone: 773-243-1603

Tabitha David
***@sunacquisitions.com
Sun Acquisitions LLC
***@sunacquisitions.com
