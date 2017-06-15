 
Industry News





Z5 Inventory Welcomes New Client, Boston Children's Hospital

Z5 software and Z5 provided services will be used to complete a physical inventory count at Boston Children's Hospital.
 
 
BOSTON - June 21, 2017 - PRLog -- Z5 Inventory is proud to announce that Boston Children's Hospital has selected Z5 to perform a physical inventory count within designated areas of the hospital. The Z5 team will coordinate and complete the count using Z5 Count, their innovative iPad app, later this June.

The 415-bed hospital, located in Longwood Medical and Academic Area in Boston, Massachusetts, is one of the largest pediatric medical centers in the United States. The US News & World Report recently ranked it #1 in eight of ten clinical specialties.

"Boston Children's pursuit of innovative, cutting-edge technology and solutions have certainly contributed to their overall success," says Carl Natenstedt, founder and CEO of Z5 Inventory. "Z5 is pleased this pursuit led them to partner with our team, and we're committed to helping them increase operational efficiencies and drive additional savings so they can continue to serve families in the Boston community," he added.

For more information on Z5 Inventory and the solutions the company provides, visit http://www.z5inventory.com.

Stacia Damron, Marketing Manager at Z5 Inventory
stacia@z5health.com
