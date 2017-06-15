United Premier Soccer League Announces Start of 2017 Spring/Summer Season Conference Playoffs

Sporting AZ FC Plays Inter AZ FC Tonight in UPSL Arizona Conference Playoffs

-- The United Premier Soccer League (UPSL) is pleased to announce its 2017 Spring/Summer Season conference playoffs.The UPSL 2017 Spring/Summer Season conference playoffs will begin tonight for the Arizona Conference as Sporting AZ FC takes on Inter AZ FC at 8 p.m. MT at Pioneer Park (8755 N. 83rd Ave., Peoria, AZ 85345).Sporting AZ FC Owner Tim Marcisotto said, "This game is the culmination of a lot of hard work to showcase the talent that the UPSL has here in Arizona, and we're excited to be the first UPSL Conference Playoff game of the 2017 Spring/Summer Season."Despite daytime temperatures that are expected to exceed 115 degrees, the game will be played using strict protocols to guard against overexposure to the heat. Water breaks will be given."We're taking every precaution through the match officials and athletic training staff to ensure a safe playing environment for the game," Marchisotto said.The Colorado Conference playoff will begin July 8, and all remaining conferences are slated to begin playoff games on July 15. The UPSL National Playoffs are tentatively scheduled for late July. Dates will be announced.Additionally, a league-wide roster freeze took effect at 11 p.m. on June 9, 2017. No players can be moved or added to any UPSL team for the remaining of the 2017 Spring/Summer Season.United Premier Soccer League Commissioner Yan Skwara said, "We appreciate all the hard work by all teams thus far in the season as we prepare to close out the season crown and new UPSL Champion. We look forward to great the playoff match-ups coming forward and wish all teams the best of luck in pursuit of the 2017 UPSL Championship Trophy and prize."On June 21, 24 and 28 a three-team round robin tournament will take place. The top two teams (after potential tie-breakers)will play on July 8 with the winner qualifying for the UPSL National Playoffs.On July 9, the Conference Winner hosts the 4th-Place Team and the 2nd-Place Team hosts the 3rd-Place Team. The Top-Seeded Winner hosts a Conference Final on July 15 with the winner qualifying for the UPSL National Playoffs.On July 15, the Conference Winner hosts the 4th-Placed Team and the 2nd-Place Team hosts the 3rd-Place Team. The Top-Seeded Winner hosts a Conference Final on July 16 with the winner qualifying for the UPSL National Playoffs.On July 16, the Conference Winner hosts the 4th-Place Team and the 2nd-Place Team hosts the 3rd-Place Team with the winners qualifying for the UPSL National Playoffs.On July 15, the Conference Winner hosts the 4th-Place Team and the 2nd-Place Team hosts the 3rd-Place Team with the winners qualifying for the UPSL National Playoffs.On July 15, the Conference Winner hosts the 4th-Placed Team and the 2nd-Place Team hosts the 3rd-Place Team. The Top-Seeded Winner hosts a Conference Final on July 16 with the winner qualifying for the UPSL National Playoffs.The UPSL was formed in 2011 and currently includes more than 70 teams in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Idaho, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina and Utah. UPSL is the fastest growing Pro Development League in the USA, with 100-plus teams targeted for 2018 Spring Season. Each UPSL team is individually owned and operated, and is responsible for maintaining either UPSL Pro Premier Division or Championship Division minimum standards.UPSL teams are all eligible to participate in the U.S. Open Cup Qualifying Rounds through the league's affiliation with the U.S. Soccer Federation (USSF) and the United States Adult Soccer Association (USASA).More information about UPSL can be found at www.upslsoccer.com or by following the league on Facebook (www.facebook.com/upslsoccer) and Twitter (@upslsoccer)Contact UPSL:info@upslsoccernews.comDirect: 310-415-5691Media Relations:Dennis Popedennis.pope@upslsoccernews.comDirect: 951-675-3963www.twitter.com/unitedpremiersoccerleague