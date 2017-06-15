Uniting people, individuals, families and things by using images

Uniting Images, Connecting Lives, Crowdfunding Campaign for Web Application To Overcome Reconnecting Challenges

-- People often need help connecting and this includes searching for missing family members,friends, loved ones, lost belongings and missing pets. To meet these reconnectingchallenges, Muhittin Arpaci and his team at Uniting Images have come up with a novelsolution. This web application, Uniting Images which they have designed, offers much neededhelp through a picture ID match from both parties. Other applications lack the customization,speed of use, cost efficiency and specificity Uniting Images offers.Finding the old friends you could not, using FB, or locating missing family members is noweasy. The Indiegogo crowdfunding campaign for this web application seeks $250,000 andyour support to help locate everything from missing objects and pets to loved ones andfriends. Uniting individuals across families, friend circles, classmate groups andex-coworkers, Uniting Images offers the chance to even search for missing people using auniversal yellow ribbon icon if you don't have a picture.The basic information like date, nickname, birthmark and locations etc are enough to findthe person you are looking for. Your personal, customized lost and found,Uniting Images alsoallows you to find or replace missing antiques and goods.You can make a difference by funding our campaign which will help us reach out to a largeraudience. With just a few days left, please click on the link below to learn more.If you cannot make a donation, you can still help us by sharing the link with friends andrelatives on social media.Campaign Page URL: