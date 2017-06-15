News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Uniting people, individuals, families and things by using images
Uniting Images, Connecting Lives, Crowdfunding Campaign for Web Application To Overcome Reconnecting Challenges
friends, loved ones, lost belongings and missing pets. To meet these reconnecting
challenges, Muhittin Arpaci and his team at Uniting Images have come up with a novel
solution. This web application, Uniting Images which they have designed, offers much needed
help through a picture ID match from both parties. Other applications lack the customization,
speed of use, cost efficiency and specificity Uniting Images offers.
Finding the old friends you could not, using FB, or locating missing family members is now
easy. The Indiegogo crowdfunding campaign for this web application seeks $250,000 and
your support to help locate everything from missing objects and pets to loved ones and
friends. Uniting individuals across families, friend circles, classmate groups and
ex-coworkers, Uniting Images offers the chance to even search for missing people using a
universal yellow ribbon icon if you don't have a picture.
The basic information like date, nickname, birthmark and locations etc are enough to find
the person you are looking for. Your personal, customized lost and found,Uniting Images also
allows you to find or replace missing antiques and goods.
You can make a difference by funding our campaign which will help us reach out to a larger
audience. With just a few days left, please click on the link below to learn more.
If you cannot make a donation, you can still help us by sharing the link with friends and
relatives on social media.
Campaign Page URL:
https://www.indiegogo.com/
Media Contact
Muhittin Arpaci
***@gmail.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse