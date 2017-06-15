 
Uniting people, individuals, families and things by using images

Uniting Images, Connecting Lives, Crowdfunding Campaign for Web Application To Overcome Reconnecting Challenges
 
 
SAN FRANCISCO - June 21, 2017 - PRLog -- People often need help connecting and this includes searching for missing family members,

friends, loved ones, lost belongings and missing pets. To meet these reconnecting

challenges, Muhittin Arpaci and his team at Uniting Images have come up with a novel

solution. This web application, Uniting Images which they have designed, offers much needed

help through a picture ID match from both parties. Other applications lack the customization,

speed of use, cost efficiency and specificity Uniting Images offers.

Finding the old friends you could not, using FB, or locating missing family members is now

easy. The Indiegogo crowdfunding campaign for this web application seeks $250,000 and

your support to help locate everything from missing objects and pets to loved ones and

friends. Uniting individuals across families, friend circles, classmate groups and

ex-coworkers, Uniting Images offers the chance to even search for missing people using a

universal yellow ribbon icon if you don't have a picture.

The basic information like date, nickname, birthmark and locations etc are enough to find

the person you are looking for. Your personal, customized lost and found,Uniting Images also

allows you to find or replace missing antiques and goods.

You can make a difference by funding our campaign which will help us reach out to a larger

audience. With just a few days left, please click on the link below to learn more.

If you cannot make a donation, you can still help us by sharing the link with friends and

relatives on social media.

Campaign Page URL:

https://www.indiegogo.com/projects/uniting-images#/

Muhittin Arpaci
Source:Uniting Images
Email:***@gmail.com
