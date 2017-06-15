 

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





June 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
21201918171615

The Best Camping Stoves announced by OutsidePursuits.com

OutsidePursuits.com recently announced the results of their Editors' choice awards for the top rated Camping Stoves
 
Camp Chef Explorer Stove
Camp Chef Explorer Stove
APOLLO BEACH, Fla. - June 21, 2017 - PRLog -- OutsidePursuits review editors chose the following camping stoves after extensive testing of cooking time, wind resistance and ease of setup.

The Winners are:

Editors' Choice - Camp Chef Explorer 2-Burner Range

The Camp Chef Explorer 2-Burner Range stove was found to be the best stove for cooking with its high heat output and large cooking area. Each burner puts out over 30,000 BTUs of heat and with the wind screen makes short work of cooking large meals. With its quality construction and 448 sq inches of cooking space the Camp Chef Explorer easily wins the "Editors' Choice" award.

Top Pick - Coleman Triton Series 2-Burner Stove

This portable cooking stove is lightweight and made from a steel alloy for long lasting durability. The Coleman Triton is a two-burner stove with each putting out 11,000 BTUs of heat using one 16.4 oz propane canister on high heat. The grill is made from a nickel-chrome alloy for easy clean up.

Best Buy - Camp Chef Camping Oven and 2-Burner Stove

The Camp Chef Camping Oven is the second Camp Chef product winning an award and for good reason. This is the most versatile stove because it also incorporates a small oven for baking. This opens up new possibilities for what goes on the menu. The stove is powered by a disposable one pound propane canister and gets 5 hours of runtime on high.

Readers can see the top picks here: http://www.outsidepursuits.com/best-camping-stoves-reviews/

Headquartered in Apollo Beach FL, OutsidePursuits LLC does extensive side by side testing of outdoor gear. The website is a free to the public resource for anyone who loves the outdoors. The website has several categories of equipment reviews, including: Scuba Diving, Biking, Camping, Hiking and Kayaking.

Once the reviews are completed the results are published making it easy for the reader to decide which is best for their needs. Readers can visit the site at: http://www.outsidepursuits.com.

End
Source:Outside Pursuits
Email:***@outsidepursuits.com
Tags:Best Camping Stove
Industry:Family, Hobbies, Travel
Location:Apollo Beach - Florida - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
TPA Ventures PRs



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share