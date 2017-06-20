 

Mondotrack awaits Canada's track and field athletes at The Vancouver Sun Harry Jerome International Track Classic

COQUITLAM, British Columbia - June 26, 2017 - PRLog -- When Canada's track and field athletes take their marks during The Harry Jerome International Track Classic June 28 at Percy Perry Stadium, Coquitlam, BC, they'll do so on a Mondotrack.

Canada's longest-running track and field event, The Harry Jerome International Track Classic has seen Olympic and world champions, world-record holders, Canadian stars and hopeful young athletes compete in it during its 33 years.

Mondotrack is the competition track of the 2008 Beijing and 2012 London Olympic Games. Made by Mondo, mondoworldwide.com, the global leader in the track and field, indoor sport and contract flooring markets, Mondotrack builds on the success of the company's renowned Mondo's Super X Performance (http://bit.ly/2rWbKpr) track, which has been the world's top track surface for more than 30 years and was an official track of eight Olympic Games through 2004. Designed for superior athletic performance, Mondotrack provides optimal traction and a greater contact area than other tracks. It converts the maximum amount of force generated by athletes' foot strikes to energy for maximum energy return, which helps athletes achieve faster times compared to running on other surfaces.

About Mondo

Mondo (http://www.mondoworldwide.com/index_am_en.cfm) is the global leader in the track and field (http://www.mondotrackusa.com/), indoor sport and contract flooring markets, manufacturing flooring surfaces for virtually every application. More than 1,100 Mondo tracks (http://www.mondotrack.com/) (www.mondotrack.com/) and millions of square feet of the company's high-performance athletic surfaces are installed worldwide.

An official supplier of athletic tracks for the past 11 Olympic Games and the competition surface since the 1992 Barcelona Games, Mondo also is the official supplier or sponsor of more than 100 sports federations and associations. More than 260 world records have been set on tracks made by Mondo.

A family-owned business since its founding in 1948, the company sells its products in more than 196 countries through Mondo-owned manufacturing companies in Italy, Luxembourg, Spain and China. For news updates, visit mondoworldwide.com (http://www.mondoworldwide.com/index_am_en.cfm) and like the Mondo USA Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/MondoUSA/).

