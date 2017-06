Compelling DotCom Domain Names will link Casinos from Las Vegas - to Macau - to Cyberspace

On June 25th an unprecedented auction of gaming web addresses will unite traditional US 'dot-com' domain names with 'XI.com,' the iconic Chinese word for good luck.

Gaming will bring together America's '.com' and China's 'XI.com' symbol of luck

8888Best.com 21AtTheBest.com CasinosWithTheBest.com GambleAtTheBest.com HiLimitBest.com Lucky7Best.com OffTrackBest.com 8888xi.com

MacaoXi.com MacauXi.com MonteCarloXi.com NassauXi.com PlayXi.com QuinoXi.com RacingXi.com ResortXi.com RouletteXi.com SingaporeXi.com SportsBookXi.com VegasXi.com

Contact

Aldis Browne

***@gmail.com



Photo:

https://www.prlog.org/ 12647882/1 Aldis Browne

End

-- Registration and bidding are now open for a curated group of dot-com gaming web addresses at TheWebsBestAuctions.com . This timed online domain name sale closes on Sunday, June 25.Dozens of individual lots will feature such highlights as:A curated single lot of THIRTY domain names built on Xi.com, specifically curated for the Asian market will include:REGISTRATION AND BIDDING IS OPEN NOW. With some lots at Stampler Auctions' June 25th Online Sale opening at bids as low as $100,will present an unrivaled opportunity.