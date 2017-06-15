 

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





June 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
21201918171615


Compelling DotCom Domain Names will link Casinos from Las Vegas - to Macau - to Cyberspace

On June 25th an unprecedented auction of gaming web addresses will unite traditional US 'dot-com' domain names with 'XI.com,' the iconic Chinese word for good luck.
 
Gaming will bring together America's '.com' and China's 'XI.com' symbol of luck
Gaming will bring together America's '.com' and China's 'XI.com' symbol of luck
SAN DIEGO - June 21, 2017 - PRLog -- Registration and bidding are now open for a curated group of dot-com gaming web addresses at TheWebsBestAuctions.com. This timed online domain name sale closes on Sunday, June 25.

Dozens of individual lots will feature such highlights as:

8888Best.com
21AtTheBest.com
CasinosWithTheBest.com
GambleAtTheBest.com
HiLimitBest.com
Lucky7Best.com
OffTrackBest.com
8888xi.com


A curated single lot of  THIRTY domain names built on Xi.com, specifically curated for the Asian market will include:

MacaoXi.com
MacauXi.com
MonteCarloXi.com
NassauXi.com
PlayXi.com
QuinoXi.com
RacingXi.com
ResortXi.com
RouletteXi.com
SingaporeXi.com
SportsBookXi.com
VegasXi.com


REGISTRATION AND BIDDING IS OPEN NOW. With some lots at Stampler Auctions' June 25th Online Sale opening at bids as low as $100, TheWebBestAuctions.com  will present an unrivaled opportunity.

End
Source:MISSIonLINES.com
Email:***@gmail.com Email Verified
Tags:Gambling, Macau, Las Vegas, Casino, Betting, Luck, Online Gambling, xi
Industry:Finance, Games, Marketing
Location:San Diego - California - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Aldis Browne Fine Arts, Inc. PRs



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share