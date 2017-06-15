 
Crowdfunding Campaign AurumDust Studio's Spellbinding Game Ash of Gods

A turn-based RPG featuring a Rogue-like storytelling featuring risks that TRULY affect the gameplay and an extensive online PvP mode!
 
BLOOMFIELD HILLS, Mich. - June 21, 2017 - PRLog -- Ash of Gods is an animator and gamer's dream come true. This veritable virtual visual treat

comes in a profusion of platforms including Windows, Mac & Linux (Steam, DRM-free GOG,

Humble), XBOX, PlayStation®4, Nintendo Switch, Android, and iOS. With 14 hours of roguelike

role playing and 3 story lines, this online turn-based strategy game offers gaming enthusiasts

a chance to be entertained and challenged at the same time. PvP and PvE are common across

all platforms for this multiplayer game.

Deriving inspiration from The Banner Saga series, The Darkest Dungeon and Japanese visual

novel games, this awesome adventure will be unleashed on PC first and is being developed

with Unity. Players need to think and not just play– this is a game that requires strategies and

management of resources. The creators of this game, AurumDust Studio are seeking

crowdfunding on Kickstarter of around $33479. This game is authored by Sergey Malitsky

and his team of maverick game creation experts, who believe that innovation should be the

name of the game. Mixing turn table strategy with card RPG, this game uses smart AI to

anticipate your every move and beat you.

You can make a difference by funding our campaign which will help us reach out to a larger

audience. With just a few days left, please click on the link below to learn more.

If you cannot make a donation, you can still help us by sharing the link with friends and

relatives on social media.

Campaign Page URL:

https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/aurumdust/ash-of-gods

Nikolay Bondarenko
***@aurumdust.com
