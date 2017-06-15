News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Crowdfunding Campaign AurumDust Studio's Spellbinding Game Ash of Gods
A turn-based RPG featuring a Rogue-like storytelling featuring risks that TRULY affect the gameplay and an extensive online PvP mode!
comes in a profusion of platforms including Windows, Mac & Linux (Steam, DRM-free GOG,
Humble), XBOX, PlayStation®
role playing and 3 story lines, this online turn-based strategy game offers gaming enthusiasts
a chance to be entertained and challenged at the same time. PvP and PvE are common across
all platforms for this multiplayer game.
Deriving inspiration from The Banner Saga series, The Darkest Dungeon and Japanese visual
novel games, this awesome adventure will be unleashed on PC first and is being developed
with Unity. Players need to think and not just play– this is a game that requires strategies and
management of resources. The creators of this game, AurumDust Studio are seeking
crowdfunding on Kickstarter of around $33479. This game is authored by Sergey Malitsky
and his team of maverick game creation experts, who believe that innovation should be the
name of the game. Mixing turn table strategy with card RPG, this game uses smart AI to
anticipate your every move and beat you.
You can make a difference by funding our campaign which will help us reach out to a larger
audience. With just a few days left, please click on the link below to learn more.
If you cannot make a donation, you can still help us by sharing the link with friends and
relatives on social media.
Campaign Page URL:
https://www.kickstarter.com/
Media Contact
Nikolay Bondarenko
***@aurumdust.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse