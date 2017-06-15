News By Tag
Digital Defense, Inc. Finds Critical Vulnerability in Avaya AES Management Console
Digital Defense announced that its Vulnerability Research Team (VRT) uncovered a previously undisclosed vulnerability within the Avaya Application Enablement Services (AES) Management Console.
"Avaya has been very responsive and prompt to verify the flaw and has released a patch to resolve the issue," said Larry Hurtado, CEO of Digital Defense, Inc. "Our team has once again sounded the alarm to prevent a major cyber incident from occurring."
What You Can Do
The patch Avaya issued to resolve the condition is available in the Avaya Security Advisory ASA-2017-088. Digital Defense's Frontline Vulnerability Manager™ includes a check for the flaw.
Digital Defense Research Methodology and Practices
The Digital Defense VRT regularly works with organizations in the responsible disclosure of zero-day vulnerabilities. The expertise of the VRT, when coupled with the company's next generation hybrid cloud platform, FrontlineVulnerability Manager, enables early detection capabilities. When zero-days are discovered and internally validated, the VRT immediately contacts the affected vendor to notify the organization of the new finding(s) and then assists, wherever possible, with the vendor's remediation actions.
About Digital Defense
Serving clients across numerous industries from small businesses to very large enterprises, Digital Defense's innovative and leading edge technology helps organizations safeguard sensitive data and eases the burdens associated with establishing and maintaining information security. Frontline Vulnerability Manager™, the original Vulnerability Management as a Service (VMaaS) platform, delivers consistently accurate vulnerability scanning and penetration testing, while Frontline Social Testing™ promotes employees' security-minded behavior. The Digital Defense Frontline suite of products, underpinned by patented technology and complemented with unparalleled service and support, are highly-regarded by industry experts, as illustrated by designations including Best Buy in SC Magazine's Vulnerability Management Product Review, Best Scan Engine by Frost & Sullivan, top 20 ranking (#16) in Cybersecurity Ventures' list of the World's 500 Hottest Cybersecurity Companies, and inclusion in CRN's MSP 500.
