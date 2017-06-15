 
News By Tag
* Cyber Security
* Vulnerability
* Technology
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Technology
* More Industries...
News By Location
* San Antonio
  Texas
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





June 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
21201918171615


Digital Defense, Inc. Finds Critical Vulnerability in Avaya AES Management Console

Digital Defense announced that its Vulnerability Research Team (VRT) uncovered a previously undisclosed vulnerability within the Avaya Application Enablement Services (AES) Management Console.
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Cyber Security
* Vulnerability
* Technology

Industry:
* Technology

Location:
* San Antonio - Texas - US

Subject:
* Reports

SAN ANTONIO - June 21, 2017 - PRLog -- Digital Defense, Inc., a leading provider of Vulnerability Management as a Service™ (VMaaS), today announced that its Vulnerability Research Team (VRT) uncovered a previously undisclosed vulnerability within the Avaya Application Enablement Services (AES) Management Console. The vulnerability would allow remote code execution if a specially crafted message was sent to the AES server. Digital Defense and Avaya rate this vulnerability as having a high security impact to the system.

"Avaya has been very responsive and prompt to verify the flaw and has released a patch to resolve the issue," said Larry Hurtado, CEO of Digital Defense, Inc. "Our team has once again sounded the alarm to prevent a major cyber incident from occurring."

What You Can Do

The patch Avaya issued to resolve the condition is available in the Avaya Security Advisory ASA-2017-088. Digital Defense's Frontline Vulnerability Manager™ includes a check for the flaw.

Digital Defense Research Methodology and Practices

The Digital Defense VRT regularly works with organizations in the responsible disclosure of zero-day vulnerabilities. The expertise of the VRT, when coupled with the company's next generation hybrid cloud platform, FrontlineVulnerability Manager, enables early detection capabilities. When zero-days are discovered and internally validated, the VRT immediately contacts the affected vendor to notify the organization of the new finding(s) and then assists, wherever possible, with the vendor's remediation actions.

About Digital Defense

Serving clients across numerous industries from small businesses to very large enterprises, Digital Defense's innovative and leading edge technology helps organizations safeguard sensitive data and eases the burdens associated with establishing and maintaining information security. Frontline Vulnerability Manager™, the original Vulnerability Management as a Service (VMaaS) platform, delivers consistently accurate vulnerability scanning and penetration testing, while Frontline Social Testing™ promotes employees' security-minded behavior. The Digital Defense Frontline suite of products, underpinned by patented technology and complemented with unparalleled service and support, are highly-regarded by industry experts, as illustrated by designations including Best Buy in SC Magazine's Vulnerability Management Product Review,  Best Scan Engine by Frost & Sullivan, top 20 ranking (#16) in Cybersecurity Ventures' list of the World's 500 Hottest Cybersecurity Companies, and inclusion in CRN's MSP 500.

Contact Digital Defense at 888-273-1412; visit http://www.digitaldefense.com, our blog, LinkedIn, or follow @Digital_Defense on Twitter.

All trademarks are the properties of their respective owners.

###

CONTACTS:
Michael Becce

MRB Public Relations (for Digital Defense, Inc.)
mbecce@mrb-pr.com

732-758-1100

Meg Grant

Digital Defense, Inc.

meg.grant@digitaldefense.com

210-582-6186

Contact
Michael Becce
***@mrb-pr.com
End
Source:Digital Defense
Email:***@mrb-pr.com Email Verified
Tags:Cyber Security, Vulnerability, Technology
Industry:Technology
Location:San Antonio - Texas - United States
Subject:Reports
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
MRB Public Relations News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Jun 21, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share