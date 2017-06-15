News By Tag
Heather Christie Earns the Certified Speaking Professional Designation
The CSP designation is conferred by the National Speakers Association on accomplished professional speakers who have met strict criteria. CSPs must document a proven track record of continuing speaking experience and expertise, as well as a commitment to ongoing education, outstanding client service, and ethical behavior. Christie is one of 43 professionals to earn the CSP in the class of 2017. Christie will be honored during a ceremony on July 8 at Influence 2017, NSA's annual convention in Lake Buena Vista, Fla.
Heather Christie is President of Evolve Global, a strategic leadership development company headquartered in Naples, Fla. Christie founded her business and executive coaching firm in Southwest Florida in 2005 after leaving her partnership at a large, prestigious law firm in Chicago to become an entrepreneur.
Christie specializes in executive, leadership and board retreats for corporations and industry trade associations. She also works one on one with C-suite executives and senior leaders. Christie has consistently been ranked among the top 20 coaches in the world, including being ranked No. 1 executive coach and No. 2 overall in the world by her former franchise, ActionCOACH. Christie is the host of the popular business podcast, "Mastermind with Heather Christie," produced in partnership with Gulfshore Business magazine.
Heather Christie is a professional member of the National Speakers Association and recently was sworn in as President for the Florida Speakers Association South Florida Chapter. She also serves on the Board of Advisors for Gulfshore Business magazine.
For more information, visit Evolve Global's website at http://www.heatherchristie.com
Christina Mehta Prendiville
***@mehtacommunications.com
