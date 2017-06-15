 
June 2017





Castle Placement Named Exclusive Agent for $20 Million Raise for Bankrupt Debt Acquisitions

 
NEW YORK - June 21, 2017 - PRLog -- Bankrupt Debt Acquisitions ("BK") announced today that it has engaged Castle Placement as its exclusive placement agent to raise $20 million of capital. Proceeds will be used by BK primarily to fund its growing pipeline of bankrupt debt purchase opportunities.

BK is an industry leader in the identification, purchase and liquidation of bankrupt debt. The company invests in all types of Chapter 7 and Chapter 13 consumer debt, including credit card, installment loans, lines of credit, auto loans, pay day loans, retail, utilities, etc. They regularly purchase loans from several financial institution clients at 1-2 cents, monetizing through resale or repayment. The company enjoys distinct competitive advantages though it proprietary evaluation methods for screening distressed consumer debt portfolios for purchase, and its ability to file electronic Proof of Claims instantly with any bankruptcy court in the country.  These methods replace an extremely time-consuming manual process. BK is led by Jonathan Koop and David Jeffress. Both executives have extensive experience in bankruptcy technology and purchasing.

Founded in 2009, Castle Placement raises equity and debt capital for private start-up, early-stage and middle market companies across a broad spectrum of industries. Its highly experienced investment bankers and robust and innovative technology platform connects issuers with global institutional investors. Castle Placement has over 27,000 private equity, venture capital and strategic investors, family offices, pension funds, foundations, endowments, sovereign wealth funds, hedge funds and lenders.

Contact: Richard Luftig. (212) 418-1181. rluftig@castleplacement.com.

Source:Castle Placement and Bankrupt Debt Acquisitions
