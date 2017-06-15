News By Tag
Capital Art Announces Auction Of Movie Star News Archive
Movie Star News is an iconic collection of pin-up and Hollywood publicity photos put together over 70 years by Irving and Paula Klaw. The entire collection had more than 3 million photos and 250,000 negatives including 1,500 prints of Bettie Page, the queen of pin-ups.
Capital Art acquired the Movie Star News collection and will be auctioning around 1 million photos as well as Irving Klaw's pin-up archive of 10,000 negatives offered with copyright. Included in this auction will be the unique collection of Bettie Page photos and negatives along with copyright.
This auction will begin be on Monday, June 26, 2017 It will be part of Hollywood Auction 89 held by Profiles in History. The website link is here: https://profilesinhistory.com/
Movie Star News archive of 1,000,000++ images, Lot 444
http://www.invaluable.com/
Irving Klaw's Pin-Up Archive, Lot 445
http://www.invaluable.com/
"We believe this is one of the largest single auctions of entertainment photographs in history", said Sam Battistone, Chief Executive Officer, "Many of these images and negatives can't be found anywhere else, and the buyer of these classic items will have a timeless unique snap shot of the golden age of Hollywood."
