 
News By Tag
* Vintage Photography
* Pop Culture
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Photography
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Las Vegas
  Nevada
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





June 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
21201918171615


Capital Art Announces Auction Of Movie Star News Archive

 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Vintage Photography
Pop Culture

Industry:
Photography

Location:
Las Vegas - Nevada - US

Subject:
Events

LAS VEGAS - June 21, 2017 - PRLog -- Capital Art, Inc. (CAPA.OB) announced one of the largest auctions of classic entertainment photographs ever. Capital Art will be selling the Movie Star News archive of around 1 million photographs in an auction held by Profiles In History from June 26 to June 28, 2017.

Movie Star News is an iconic collection of pin-up and Hollywood publicity photos put together over 70 years by Irving and Paula Klaw. The entire collection had more than 3 million photos and 250,000 negatives including 1,500 prints of Bettie Page, the queen of pin-ups.

Capital Art acquired the Movie Star News collection and will be auctioning around 1 million photos as well as Irving Klaw's pin-up archive of 10,000 negatives offered with copyright. Included in this auction will be the unique collection of Bettie Page photos and negatives along with copyright.

This auction will begin be on Monday, June 26, 2017 It will be part of Hollywood Auction 89 held by Profiles in History. The website link is here: https://profilesinhistory.com/auctions/hollywood-auction-89/, and the specific auction items can be found on pages 162 through 169 of the auction catalog.

Movie Star News archive of 1,000,000++ images, Lot 444
http://www.invaluable.com/auction-lot/movie-star-news-arc...

Irving Klaw's Pin-Up Archive, Lot 445
http://www.invaluable.com/auction-lot/irving-klaw-s-movie-star-news-pin-up-archive-10-FCE4F0590E

"We believe this is one of the largest single auctions of entertainment photographs in history", said Sam Battistone, Chief Executive Officer, "Many of these images and negatives can't be found anywhere else, and the buyer of these classic items will have a timeless unique snap shot of the golden age of Hollywood."

Text "CAPA" to 87365 to sign-up for news alerts and announcements via SMS.

About Capital Art

Capital Art (www.capitalart.com) owns a vast library of vintage cultural photography including rare photographs and negatives featuring Marilyn Monroe, Elvis Presley, Led Zeppelin and the Original Monterey Pop Music Festival. Some of these libraries, including Globe Photos, Inc. include collections of iconic artists that have never been seen. Capital Art generates revenue through the outright sale of negatives, auctions, licensing and fine art prints.

Safe Harbor Provision:

Except for the statements of historical fact contained herein, the information presented in this news release constitutes "forward-looking statements" made pursuant to the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements in this press release as they reflect Capital Art, Inc. management's current expectations with respect to future events and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated. Potential risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the risks described in Capital Art's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements contained in this news release and any document referred to in this press release.

Contact
Stuart Scheinman, Capital Art, Inc.
702.722.6113
***@capitalart.com
End
Source:
Email:***@capitalart.com
Posted By:***@capitalart.com Email Verified
Tags:Vintage Photography, Pop Culture
Industry:Photography
Location:Las Vegas - Nevada - United States
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jun 21, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share