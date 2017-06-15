Country(s)
Dealer Teamwork Names Kayla Jones Marketing Manager
New Marketing Manager To Expand Branding and Product Initiatives
Dealer Teamwork has achieved significant growth this year and continues to expand its market influence and industry offerings. With marketing experience in the automotive industry and the HVAC industry, Kayla brings a wide range of knowledge and skills to Dealer Teamwork. She will help lead the daily execution of Dealer Teamwork's growing branding and marketing communication initiatives.
"We are excited to have someone with Kayla's relevant experience join our marketing efforts. This signals a significant stage of our growth as we're able to scale the marketing department's scope, size, and vision," said Eric Miltsch, Co-founder of Dealer Teamwork. "She will play a key role in positioning Dealer Teamwork as the industry leader in automotive marketing and will unite our efforts with the core business growth strategies. We plan to leverage her product marketing skills as we expand our dealer and strategic partner relationships throughout the industry and beyond."
During Kayla's time as a marketing professional, she worked in marketing administration, creative execution, project management, program development and much more. She is an avid problem solver and a strategic planner. These traits plus her marketing experiences will help her excel as the Marketing Manager at Dealer Teamwork.
"I am honored to join a company such as Dealer Teamwork who is improving the quality of dealership marketing results with their patented MPOP," said Kayla Jones, Marketing Manager, Dealer Teamwork. "My automotive and HVAC industry experiences have allowed me the opportunity to learn about the unique marketing challenges that companies face from a B2B and a B2C perspective. These experiences will help extend the marketing activities and processes to assist in the company's future growth."
Previously she was a marketing project manager at a third-party, automotive lead provider based out of Minnesota. Jones holds a degree in Mass Communication from the University of Wisconsin – Eau Claire.
"Essential to our efforts to grow Dealer Teamwork, is broadening our team of experienced, intelligent, and skilled people," says Christian Miller, COO of Dealer Teamwork. "Kayla is exceptionally talented, and her joining our team exhibits our commitment to growing the company with professionals who can contribute to our client experiences and our company culture."
About Dealer Teamwork:
Dealer Teamwork is a SaaS company creating first-class solutions for the retail automotive industry. Dealer Teamwork created the automotive industry's first MPOP, a patented Merchandising, Personalization, and Optimization platform. The platform creates a significant competitive advantage for dealers by distributing their transactional data to more in-market shoppers effectively and efficiently. For more information, please visit DealerTeamwork.com or visit the Dealer Teamwork FAQs.
Dealer Teamwork's headquarters is in Eden Prairie, Minnesota, and services an international customer base from offices in California, Massachusetts, Michigan, Texas, and New York.
