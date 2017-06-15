 
News By Tag
* Engineering
* Interconnect
* Assembly
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Engineering
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Saint Paul
  Minnesota
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





June 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
21201918171615

A need for speed is increasingly making reshoring of electronic assemblies a reality

 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Engineering
* Interconnect
* Assembly

Industry:
* Engineering

Location:
* Saint Paul - Minnesota - US

Subject:
* Websites

SAINT PAUL, Minn. - June 21, 2017 - PRLog -- TLC ELECTRONICS

Improvements in technology combined with US-based corporations rising need for speed are increasingly making reshoring of electronic assemblies a reality.

Every day at TLC Electronics wires are being cut, stripped and crimped at the volume of over 5,000 per hour to support new customer orders. It appears technology maybe leveling the playing field for American manufacturers and it may now make economic sense to manufacture in the U.S. where it didn't before.

"As innovation cycles accelerate, US-based companies are looking for strategic partners that can be more scalable to match their aggressive time-to-market demands. TLC Electronics has invested in the latest automated machinery to compete with offshore production and recently launched a new website to support this demand," said Jon Crofford, President at TLC Electronics.

Additionally, executives are now evaluating the Total Cost of Ownership to offshoring rather than, "where is acceptable workmanship at the lowest possible cost?" Analysis of inventory carrying costs, transportation costs, intellectual property risk, volatility in demand and long lead times are making innovative companies reconsider their risk verses reward proposition to overseas production.

About TLC Electronics

TLC Electronics, Inc. is a Minnesota based full-service supplier of electromechanical assemblies with the knowledge and experience to handle all of your electronic component and subassembly needs.

For more information on TLC Electronics,visit our website: http://www.tlcelectronics.com or  LinkedIn http://linkedin.com/company-beta/370346/.

TLC Electronics, 18 Long Lake Road, St. Paul, MN 55115
Tel: +1-651-488-2933

Contact
Customer Service
customerservice@tlcelectronics.com
End
Source:
Email:***@tlcelectronics.com
Posted By:***@tlcelectronics.com Email Verified
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Jun 21, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share