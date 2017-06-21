Free Gift Bags Available In the Hamptons

Hampton Gift Bag July 4th

--Contact: Jane Ubell 917-848-3353Jane@MadisonandMulholland.comHamptonGiftBag.comJuly 42017 Hampton Gift BagsCelebrate 16 Years of Gifting in the HamptonsJuly 1, 2017 – This summer marks the 16anniversary of Madison & Mulholland's Hampton Gift Bag program. When celebrities, VIPs and Hampton-ites make their way to their summer homes they will be treated to our 2017 4of July gift bag. The award-winning Hampton Gift Bag program was designed to encourage reading and literacy."I look forward to continuing the tradition of promoting books and sampling products throughout the Hamptons. After 16 years, I still love inspiring people to read," Jane Ubell-Meyer, Madison & Mulholland.What's in the Bag: Our July 4bestsellers Beach House For Rent; Cicada Summer; The Girls; Hello Sunshine; Home For The Summer; It Happens In the Hamptons; The Light In Summer; Miller's Valley; The Necklace; Perennials: A Novel; Persons Unknown; The Version of Us; The Wangs vs. the World. A limited number of the bags will also include: AGEbeautiful Root Touch-Up Temporary Hair Color,ChapStick®, Completely Bare Hair Removal, and Terra Chips. Due to the large number of books, each gift bag will contain a maximum of 7 books.Where to pick up your bags: If you are in the Hamptons they will be offered free to guests at Southampton Inn, Baron's Cove, Hotel Indigo, and Mill House Inn. Gift bags are available for pick up at the Lucille Khornack Gallery in Bridgehampton on weekends only.NOTE: These gift bags are free to anyone in the Hamptons, however we recommend you reserve your gift bag before they run out. A nominal fee is requested for your reservation. The fee helps fund this program. Shipping is also available for a fee.Madison & Mulholland is proud to work with ARI-CT, a non-profit organization in Stamford, CT.About: Madison & Mulholland, Inc. has been gifting in the Hamptons since 2002. The Hampton Gift Bag program is now an anticipated tradition.For reservations:HamptonGiftBag.com