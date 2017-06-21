 
Industry News





June 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
21201918171615


Free Gift Bags Available In the Hamptons

 
 
Hampton Gift Bag July 4th
Hampton Gift Bag July 4th
 
BRIDGEHAMPTON, N.Y. - June 21, 2017 - PRLog -- Press Release
Contact: Jane Ubell 917-848-3353

Jane@MadisonandMulholland.com

HamptonGiftBag.com

July 4th 2017 Hampton Gift Bags

Celebrate 16 Years of Gifting in the Hamptons

July 1, 2017 – This summer marks the 16th anniversary of Madison & Mulholland's Hampton Gift Bag program. When celebrities, VIPs and Hampton-ites make their way to their summer homes they will be treated to our 2017 4th of July gift bag. The award-winning Hampton Gift Bag program was designed to encourage reading and literacy.

"I look forward to continuing the tradition of promoting books and sampling products throughout the Hamptons. After 16 years, I still love inspiring people to read," Jane Ubell-Meyer, Madison & Mulholland.

What's in the Bag:  Our July 4th bestsellers Beach House For Rent; Cicada Summer; The Girls; Hello Sunshine; Home For The Summer; It Happens In the Hamptons; The Light In Summer; Miller's Valley; The Necklace; Perennials: A Novel; Persons Unknown; The Version of Us; The Wangs vs. the World. A limited number of the bags will also include: AGEbeautiful Root Touch-Up Temporary Hair Color,ChapStick®, Completely Bare Hair Removal, and Terra Chips. Due to the large number of books, each gift bag will contain a maximum of 7 books.

Where to pick up your bags: If you are in the Hamptons they will be offered free to guests at Southampton Inn, Baron's Cove, Hotel Indigo, and Mill House Inn. Gift bags are available for pick up at the Lucille Khornack Gallery in Bridgehampton on weekends only.

NOTE:  These gift bags are free to anyone in the Hamptons, however we recommend you reserve your gift bag before they run out. A nominal fee is requested for your reservation. The fee helps fund this program. Shipping is also available for a fee.

Madison & Mulholland is proud to work with ARI-CT, a non-profit organization in Stamford, CT.

About: Madison & Mulholland, Inc. has been gifting in the Hamptons since 2002. The Hampton Gift Bag program is now an anticipated tradition.

For reservations: HamptonGiftBag.com

