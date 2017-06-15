News By Tag
Rocky Mountain Forest Products Opened A New Company To Give Consumers A Better Option In Countertops
The rising popularity of granite and marble countertops sparked the creation of a better buying process.
Issues in the granite market have largely gone unaddressed since the beginning of the rise in granite in the 1990's. In the 80's and early 90's, granite and marble were mined by hand. This was considered a highly skilled, but dangerous profession, which drove the costs of granite far out of the reach of the average citizen.
That all changed with technology. But while technology made granite and marble more affordable for the average homeowner, and costs continue to become more affordable, customers are still met with issues that have made the buying process disheartening.
Consumers in the contemporary market are still met with the unavailability of fair pricing. Finding that in most cases it can be a process just to get an estimate for a project.
Rocky Mountain has opened Granite Liquidators to solve the issues of transparency, quality, selection, and higher than necessary costs.
Granite Liquidators is a granite wholesaler, importing hand-selected stones from quarries around the globe. This process allows the middle man to be cut out, and hundreds to be saved. Homeowners are able to purchase at the same prices that a contractor would be able to get. All prices are listed online on graniteliquidators.com, with pictures and descriptions of available and regularly updated stones. Any selected for purchase stone will receive a tag with your name on it, so you get exactly what you paid for, bringing an end to sample buying.
