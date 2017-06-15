 
News By Tag
* Home Renovation
* Lumber
* Contractors
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Home
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Wheat Ridge
  Colorado
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





June 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
21201918171615


Rocky Mountain Forest Products Opened A New Company To Give Consumers A Better Option In Countertops

The rising popularity of granite and marble countertops sparked the creation of a better buying process.
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Home Renovation
Lumber
Contractors

Industry:
Home

Location:
Wheat Ridge - Colorado - US

Subject:
Services

WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. - June 21, 2017 - PRLog -- Rocky Mountain Forest Products has formed and opened Granite Liquidators in response to the complexity of the granite market, and in attempt to provide consumers with an alternative when buying granite countertops.


Issues in the granite market have largely gone unaddressed since the beginning of the rise in granite in the 1990's. In the 80's and early 90's, granite and marble were mined by hand. This was considered a highly skilled, but dangerous profession, which drove the costs of granite far out of the reach of the average citizen.

That all changed with technology. But while technology made granite and marble more affordable for the average homeowner, and costs continue to become more affordable, customers are still met with issues that have made the buying process disheartening.

Consumers in the contemporary market are still met with the unavailability of fair pricing. Finding that in most cases it can be a process just to get an estimate for a project.

Rocky Mountain has opened Granite Liquidators to solve the issues of transparency, quality, selection, and higher than necessary costs.

Granite Liquidators is a granite wholesaler, importing hand-selected stones from quarries around the globe. This process allows the middle man to be cut out, and hundreds to be saved. Homeowners are able to purchase at the same prices that a contractor would be able to get. All prices are listed online on graniteliquidators.com, with pictures and descriptions of available and regularly updated stones. Any selected for purchase stone will receive a tag with your name on it, so you get exactly what you paid for, bringing an end to sample buying.

If you're looking for more information on Granite Liquidators (https://graniteliquidators.com/) or Rocky Mountain Forest Products (https://www.rmfp.com/) , or would like to get an estimate for your next project, you can call at: 303-622-3808

Contact
Rocky Mountain Forest Products/Granite Liquidators
RMFP: 303-622-3808
***@rmfp.com
End
Source:Granite Liquidators
Email:***@rmfp.com
Posted By:***@rmfp.com Email Verified
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Rocky Mountain Forest Products PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jun 21, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share