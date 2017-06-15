News By Tag
TRU Staffing Partners and ACEDS Bring Additional Interactive Webinars to the Legal Industry
Summer series focuses on "Ask the Expert: Burning Career Questions in e-Discovery" concept
The companies have partnered on these webinars in the past and have continued them into the summer months due to high demand and record-breaking attendance. The webinars are the attendees' opportunity to anonymously ask any questions about careers, what certifications will enhance their career and resume, the state of the industry, compensation metrics, trends and patterns in hiring practices, how to interview or prepare the right resume, how to survive acquisition or anything else they are interested in. Questions can be submitted ahead of time or live during the webcast.
"TRU's strategic alliance with ACEDS has been an impactful contributor to the continuing education of professionals in the e-discovery community for years," states Coseglia. "Whether partnering on our annual scholarship program, co-sponsored regional thought leadership and conference events or these 'Ask the Expert' webinars, TRU and ACEDS have together enriched the lives and careers of hundreds of professionals by providing market intelligence and access to job information that cannot be found elsewhere. Summer months are a time for reflection, and we hope more professionals in e-discovery will join us for these webinars in order to validate what they know, discover things they don't know and ask anything they are curious to know with no judgments!"
"The response to 'Ask the Expert: Burning Career Questions in e-Discovery' has been amazing, and it's been a lot of fun and has acquired quite the following," says Kaylee Walstad. "The live questions run the gamut from certifications to how can I move up to management and everything in between. Jared's vast statistical knowledge on hiring metrics and career planning coupled with his vision into market trends makes the webinar come alive with audience interaction and live polling responses. Mary Mack is a treasure trove of industry trends and holds many certifications from CEDS to CISSP and can speak to their process and importance."
This webinar is open to everyone; you do not have to be an ACEDS member to participate. Registration is available at http://www.aceds.org/
TRU Staffing Partners (www.trustaffingpartners.com)
Nicolle Martin
Edge Legal Marketing for TRU Staffing Partners
nmartin@edgelegalmarketing.com
