 
News By Tag
* TRU Staffing Partners
* ACEDS
* Legal
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Legal
* More Industries...
News By Place
* New York City
  New York
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





June 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
21201918171615

TRU Staffing Partners and ACEDS Bring Additional Interactive Webinars to the Legal Industry

Summer series focuses on "Ask the Expert: Burning Career Questions in e-Discovery" concept
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
TRU Staffing Partners
ACEDS
Legal

Industry:
Legal

Location:
New York City - New York - US

NEW YORK - June 21, 2017 - PRLog -- TRU Staffing Partners, an award-winning search firm representing talent and opportunities in e-discovery and cybersecurity, and the Association of Certified E-Discovery Specialists (ACEDS), part of leading legal education provider BARBRI, today announced the companies have partnered to bring out a special webinar summer series on "Ask the Expert: Burning Career Questions in e-Discovery." The webinars will take place the last Thursday of each month – June 29, July 27, and August 31 – and will feature TRU founder and CEO Jared Coseglia along with Mary Mack, executive director of ACEDS, and Kaylee Walstad, director of strategic partnerships at ACEDS.

The companies have partnered on these webinars in the past and have continued them into the summer months due to high demand and record-breaking attendance. The webinars are the attendees' opportunity to anonymously ask any questions about careers, what certifications will enhance their career and resume, the state of the industry, compensation metrics, trends and patterns in hiring practices, how to interview or prepare the right resume, how to survive acquisition or anything else they are interested in. Questions can be submitted ahead of time or live during the webcast.

"TRU's strategic alliance with ACEDS has been an impactful contributor to the continuing education of professionals in the e-discovery community for years," states Coseglia. "Whether partnering on our annual scholarship program, co-sponsored regional thought leadership and conference events or these 'Ask the Expert' webinars, TRU and ACEDS have together enriched the lives and careers of hundreds of professionals by providing market intelligence and access to job information that cannot be found elsewhere. Summer months are a time for reflection, and we hope more professionals in e-discovery will join us for these webinars in order to validate what they know, discover things they don't know and ask anything they are curious to know with no judgments!"

"The response to 'Ask the Expert: Burning Career Questions in e-Discovery' has been amazing, and it's been a lot of fun and has acquired quite the following," says Kaylee Walstad. "The live questions run the gamut from certifications to how can I move up to management and everything in between. Jared's vast statistical knowledge on hiring metrics and career planning coupled with his vision into market trends makes the webinar come alive with audience interaction and live polling responses. Mary Mack is a treasure trove of industry trends and holds many certifications from CEDS to CISSP and can speak to their process and importance."

This webinar is open to everyone; you do not have to be an ACEDS member to participate. Registration is available at http://www.aceds.org/events/EventDetails.aspx?id=966335&a...=. Questions can be submitted prior to the webinar at customerservice@aceds.org.

About TRU Staffing Partners

TRU Staffing Partners (www.trustaffingpartners.com) is a nationally recognized, award-winning contract staffing and executive placement search firm representing talent and opportunities in two core industry verticals: e-discovery and cybersecurity. TRU's vast global network of relationships and unprecedented access to temporary talent in litigation support and information protection have earned TRU extensive accolades, most notably as an Inc. 5000 Fastest-Growing Company 2016 (#1043) and first place as National Law Journal's 2016 Best National Legal Recruiter. TRU represents thousands of active and passive job seekers and has successfully placed hundreds of professionals in permanent positions in the Am Law 200, Fortune 1000 and global consulting firm and service provider community. TRU also maintains an exclusive global roster of contract e-discovery and cybersecurity talent ready to deploy on premise or remotely within 24 hours.

Contact
Nicolle Martin
Edge Legal Marketing for TRU Staffing Partners
nmartin@edgelegalmarketing.com
End
Source:
Email:***@edgelegalmarketing.com Email Verified
Tags:TRU Staffing Partners, ACEDS, Legal
Industry:Legal
Location:New York City - New York - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
TRU Staffing Partners PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jun 21, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share