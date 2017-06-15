 
News By Tag
* Commercial Real Estate
* Scott Angell
* Phoenix Real Estate
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Real Estate
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Phoenix
  Arizona
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





June 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
21201918171615


Eagle Commercial Realty Services Announces Office/ Industrial Flex Sale

Scott Angell, Associate of Eagle Commercial Realty Services Sells Office/ Industrial Flex Property
 
 
Tempe Office/ Industrial Flex
Tempe Office/ Industrial Flex
PHOENIX - June 21, 2017 - PRLog -- Eagle Commercial Realty Services, AMO is pleased to announce the sale of an Office/ Industrial Flex Condominium in Tempe, Arizona. The office sold for an undisclosed price to an all cash buyer on June 7th, 2017. The property was a 3,607 Sq Ft condominium that was recently vacated by the owners. Buyer and Seller were both very pleased with the terms of the sale and an uneventful 43-day closing. Both parties look forward to new upcoming projects.

Scott Angell, Associate, of Eagle Commercial Realty Services, AMO® in Phoenix represented the seller of the property. The higher sale price in this transaction is attributed to the hard work, experience and dedication of a team focused on commercial real estate properties in the Phoenix Area.

For more details, please contact Scott at Eagle Commercial Realty Services.

Scott Angell, Associate

Direct     602.778.5123

Office     602.952.1282

scott@eaglecommercial.com

Eagle Commercial Realty Services

2929 N 44th Street, Suite 345

Phoenix, AZ 85018
End
Source:Eagle Commercial Realty Services
Email:***@gorden-group.com Email Verified
Tags:Commercial Real Estate, Scott Angell, Phoenix Real Estate
Industry:Real Estate
Location:Phoenix - Arizona - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Eagle Commercial Realty Services AMO PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jun 21, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share