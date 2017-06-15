Eagle Commercial Realty Services Announces Office/ Industrial Flex Sale

Scott Angell, Associate of Eagle Commercial Realty Services Sells Office/ Industrial Flex Property

Tempe Office/ Industrial Flex

-- Eagle Commercial Realty Services, AMO is pleased to announce the sale of an Office/ Industrial Flex Condominium in Tempe, Arizona. The office sold for an undisclosed price to an all cash buyer on June 7th, 2017. The property was a 3,607 Sq Ft condominium that was recently vacated by the owners. Buyer and Seller were both very pleased with the terms of the sale and an uneventful 43-day closing. Both parties look forward to new upcoming projects.Scott Angell, Associate, of Eagle Commercial Realty Services, AMO® in Phoenix represented the seller of the property. The higher sale price in this transaction is attributed to the hard work, experience and dedication of a team focused on commercial real estate properties in the Phoenix Area.For more details, please contact Scott at Eagle Commercial Realty Services.Scott Angell, AssociateDirect 602.778.5123Office 602.952.1282scott@eaglecommercial.comEagle Commercial Realty Services2929 N 44th Street, Suite 345Phoenix, AZ 85018