Eagle Commercial Realty Services Announces Office/ Industrial Flex Sale
Scott Angell, Associate of Eagle Commercial Realty Services Sells Office/ Industrial Flex Property
Scott Angell, Associate, of Eagle Commercial Realty Services, AMO® in Phoenix represented the seller of the property. The higher sale price in this transaction is attributed to the hard work, experience and dedication of a team focused on commercial real estate properties in the Phoenix Area.
For more details, please contact Scott at Eagle Commercial Realty Services.
Scott Angell, Associate
Direct 602.778.5123
Office 602.952.1282
scott@eaglecommercial.com
Eagle Commercial Realty Services
2929 N 44th Street, Suite 345
Phoenix, AZ 85018
