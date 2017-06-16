News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Alachua County Residents Can Save Thousands with Solar Co-op
Power Production Management unanimously selected as Co-op contractor
"When we started in the industry 10 years ago, our dream was to dramatically improve the end user experience and quality of solar installations. We are ecstatic to be presented the opportunity to implement our skills on a large scale," said Alex Khokhlov, PPM co-owner and director.
"I am excited about supporting the Alachua County Solar Co-op (selection committee) to increase the number of residents in Alachua County having access to affordable, quality solar energy," said Suzanne Wynn, Co-op selection committee member.
How do homeowners sign up?
Alachua County residents are eligible to sign up at the co-op website at http://www.flsun.org/
How much does it cost?
It depends on your energy needs and square footage of available roof or ground space. PPM will provide an individualized proposal for each co-op member based on their particular project location and energy needs. Everyone is eligible for a 30% federal tax credit and by becoming a co-op member you can expect to save, on average, an additional 20% of the upfront cost of your system.
"This is a huge opportunity for Alachua County residents to save thousands of dollars on upfront costs and consequently experience an even faster return on their solar investment,"
About Power Production Management
PPM is a certified solar contractor, headquartered in Gainesville, Florida. Founded in 2009, PPM has been recognized as one of the top 100 commercial solar contractors in the nation. In January 2017, PPM made the Top 20 Residential Solar Contractors list in all of Florida. PPM is licensed in four states and is currently working on expanding throughout the region.
For a free quote, or questions about the Co-op, visit http://www.powerproductionmanagement.com or call (866) 828-3337.
Media Contact
Rebecca Hall
352-222-3053
***@sunppm.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse