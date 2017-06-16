 
Industry News





June 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
22212019181716

Alachua County Residents Can Save Thousands with Solar Co-op

Power Production Management unanimously selected as Co-op contractor
 
 
GAINESVILLE, Fla. - June 22, 2017 - PRLog -- Power Production Management, Inc. (PPM), one of Florida's top solar contractors, announced it has been selected by the Alachua County Solar Co-op to install photovoltaic (PV) solar systems for members of the Co-op. PPM was unanimously chosen over 11 firms through a competitive bidding process for their years' of local experience, quality system equipment, and strong warranties.

"When we started in the industry 10 years ago, our dream was to dramatically improve the end user experience and quality of solar installations. We are ecstatic to be presented the opportunity to implement our skills on a large scale," said Alex Khokhlov, PPM co-owner and director.

"I am excited about supporting the Alachua County Solar Co-op (selection committee) to increase the number of residents in Alachua County having access to affordable, quality solar energy," said Suzanne Wynn, Co-op selection committee member.

How do homeowners sign up?

Alachua County residents are eligible to sign up at the co-op website at http://www.flsun.org/alachua until July 28. There is no commitment to purchase the panels by signing up, but it does guarantee the co-op member rate from PPM.

How much does it cost?

It depends on your energy needs and square footage of available roof or ground space. PPM will provide an individualized proposal for each co-op member based on their particular project location and energy needs. Everyone is eligible for a 30% federal tax credit and by becoming a co-op member you can expect to save, on average, an additional 20% of the upfront cost of your system.

"This is a huge opportunity for Alachua County residents to save thousands of dollars on upfront costs and consequently experience an even faster return on their solar investment," explained Jason Gonos, PPM co-owner and director. "By joining the Co-op, homeowners will have a chance to accelerate their return on investment by 20-30% compared to a standalone solar PV system purchased at market price. This allows our customers to combine their buying power to substantially drive down the costs of installation."

About Power Production Management

PPM is a certified solar contractor, headquartered in Gainesville, Florida. Founded in 2009, PPM has been recognized as one of the top 100 commercial solar contractors in the nation. In January 2017, PPM made the Top 20 Residential Solar Contractors list in all of Florida. PPM is licensed in four states and is currently working on expanding throughout the region.

For a free quote, or questions about the Co-op, visit http://www.powerproductionmanagement.com or call (866) 828-3337.

Rebecca Hall
352-222-3053
***@sunppm.com
