News By Tag
* Food
* More Tags...
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Silver Cuisine by bistroMD Announces Partnership with AARP's New CareConnection Caregiver Resource
AARP Members Will Receive Perks from Food Delivery Service Designed for Seniors and Caretakers
Additionally, as an official AARP Member Advantages approved provider, CareConnection members will receive an exclusive 10% discount off every order plus free shipping on their first order over $50.00.Now, seniors and their caregivers can look to Silver Cuisine by bistroMD as a convenient solution to enjoying healthy meals that specifically address common challenges faced with aging, such as weight gain, diabetes, high blood pressure and more.
"Through our expert knowledge on the topic of weight loss and aging, we are enthusiastic to enter a partnership with AARP's CareConnection resource," says Caroline J. Cederquist M.D., Silver Cuisine by bistroMD's founding physician. "We are confident in our ability to deliver quality and wonderful-tasting food that will provide a great resource for caregivers across the country."
In addition to Silver Cuisine by bistroMD, the brand also offers a portfolio of additional programs including bistroMD (http://www.bistromd.com/
For more information on Silver Cuisine by bistroMD, please visit www.SilverCuisine.com.
# # #
About Silver Cuisine by bistroMD:
Silver Cuisine by bistroMD is a top-rated meal delivery company that is planned with seniors in mind to specifically address the common challenges faced with age, such as weight gain, diabetes, high blood pressure and more. Silver Cuisine makes it easy for seniors to order meals that are conveniently delivered to their doors, eliminating time and stress for seniors to cook for themselves, while making sure they are served delicious, nutritious healthy meals. With Silver Cuisine by bistroMD, you get the experience of a weight loss physician and the convenience of a personal chef in the comfort of your home. The ingredients that go into every meal are considered just as important as the science behind the program. Silver Cuisine by bistroMD offers the highest quality home delivery meals in the industry, and each one is balanced for weight loss.
About CareConnection:
CareConnection is an interactive website from AARP Services, Inc. (ASI) that encourages caregivers to be part of the process in creating solutions that quickly address their real-world challenges. ASI identified companies that understand caregiving challenges to pilot products and services on the CareConnection website and listen directly to the consumer in order to evolve their products or services based on actual caregiver input.
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse