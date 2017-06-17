 
News By Tag
* Ceo
* Gerardo Garcia Gomez
* Barents Re Reinsurance Company
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Finance
* More Industries...
News By Location
* London City
  London, Greater
  England
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





June 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
23222120191817


Mr. Gerardo Garcia Gomez awarded CEO of the Year 2017

 
LONDON - June 22, 2017 - PRLog -- Barents Re CEO, Gerardo Garcia Gomez, has been awarded CEO of the year 2017 at the Global Business Awards 2017 by the European Magazine:

http://www.hawaiinewsnow.com/story/35641660/the-european-magazine-business-awards-2017-winners-announced

The European over the last few years has been awarding companies and business professionals and we are pleased to have our CEO among these winners.

Good governance, innovation and expertise are among the atributes considered among the winning individuals. Mr. Garcia shares this prestige award with other CEO's such as Rodrigo Lebois Mateo, from UNIFIN Financial Services, Coutinho Nobre Miguel from Banco Sol, S.A, Laila Mamou, Wafasalaf from North Africa as Best Female CEO and Dennis de Jong of UFX.

Mr. Gerardo Garcia Gomez in his interview with The European said "Our vision is for Barents Re to become an integral part of the insurance value chain. We are focused on being a niche player that offers specialist and tailor-made solutions to our clients. Our vision is for Barents Re to become an integral part of the insurance value chain".


For more information, please  visit the site http://www.the-european.eu

You can also go to Barents Re Reinsurance Company's website to visit the awards received by the Company in the past years.

www.barentsre.com

Media Contact
Anne Stichweh
Corporate Affairs Department
***@barentsre.com
End
Source:
Email:***@barentsre.com Email Verified
Tags:Ceo, Gerardo Garcia Gomez, Barents Re Reinsurance Company
Industry:Finance
Location:London City - London, Greater - England
Subject:Awards
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Jun 22, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share