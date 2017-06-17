News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Mr. Gerardo Garcia Gomez awarded CEO of the Year 2017
http://www.hawaiinewsnow.com/
The European over the last few years has been awarding companies and business professionals and we are pleased to have our CEO among these winners.
Good governance, innovation and expertise are among the atributes considered among the winning individuals. Mr. Garcia shares this prestige award with other CEO's such as Rodrigo Lebois Mateo, from UNIFIN Financial Services, Coutinho Nobre Miguel from Banco Sol, S.A, Laila Mamou, Wafasalaf from North Africa as Best Female CEO and Dennis de Jong of UFX.
Mr. Gerardo Garcia Gomez in his interview with The European said "Our vision is for Barents Re to become an integral part of the insurance value chain. We are focused on being a niche player that offers specialist and tailor-made solutions to our clients. Our vision is for Barents Re to become an integral part of the insurance value chain".
For more information, please visit the site http://www.the-
You can also go to Barents Re Reinsurance Company's website to visit the awards received by the Company in the past years.
www.barentsre.com
Media Contact
Anne Stichweh
Corporate Affairs Department
***@barentsre.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse