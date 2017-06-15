 
News By Tag
* Dave Cox DUI
* Dave Cox Seminar
* Dave Cox Arkansas
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Legal
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Little Rock
  Arkansas
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





June 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
21201918171615

Dave Cox DUI Seminar Gets Tremendous Reviews From Arkansas DUI Attorneys

Dave Cox, Middleton Idaho DUI Analyst and Consultant, recently concluded multiple DUI Seminars in Arkansas, helping DUI attorneys win more DUI cases.
 
 
Dave Cox
Dave Cox
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Dave Cox DUI
Dave Cox Seminar
Dave Cox Arkansas

Industry:
Legal

Location:
Little Rock - Arkansas - US

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. - June 21, 2017 - PRLog -- Dave Cox, Middleton Idaho DUI Consultant and Founder of Your DUI Pro, recently traveled to Arkansas to present his well-received "Winning DUI Cases" Seminar. Dave visited Jonesboro, Fayetteville, and Little Rock; Arkansas to deliver the seminar to some of Arkansas' best DUI attorneys. Dave Cox taught these Attorneys how to win DUI cases using NHTSA Manuals and advanced cross-examination techniques.

The attorneys who attended Dave Cox's DUI Seminar, "Winning DUI Cases", had great things to say about their experience.  Here are some testimonials from some of Arkansas' best DUI attorneys:

"Excellent."
Ross Ridout - Searcy, Arkansas

"Very informative. Can't wait to put the material learned to use."
Eric Kennedy - Des Arc, Arkansas

"Great class & very informative. Dave Cox is a wonderful speaker who makes the class entertaining. I recommend this course for anyone who tries DUI cases."
Clay Simpson - Searcy, Arkansas

Dave Cox, DUI Analyst and Consultant, has personally trained thousands of attorneys across the United States. Dave is a former police officer and, during his career, he was recognized as one of the top DUI officers in the country. As an officer, Dave Cox was certified as a Drug Recognition Expert, the highest level of training available to DUI enforcement officers. Dave now specializes in training attorneys how to easily and effectively use the officer, the officer's training, and the officer's NHTSA Manuals to win DUI Cases.

In the upcoming weeks, Dave Cox will be presenting his DUI Seminar to attorneys in Kansas, Mississippi, Maine, and Wisconsin.  Dave will be visiting the following cities:

Salina, Wichita, and Overland Park; Kansas
Tupelo, Gulfport, and Jackson; Mississippi
Bangor, Augusta, and Portland; Maine
Eau Claire, Madison, and Milwaukee; Wisconsin

To register for upcoming seminars, please visit http://www.YourDUIPro.com/seminars

To learn more about Dave Cox and Your DUI Pro, please visit http://www.YourDUIPro.com

Contact
Dave Cox
***@yourduipro.com
End
Source:
Email:***@yourduipro.com Email Verified
Tags:Dave Cox DUI, Dave Cox Seminar, Dave Cox Arkansas
Industry:Legal
Location:Little Rock - Arkansas - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Your DUI Pro PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jun 21, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share