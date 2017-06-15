News By Tag
Dave Cox DUI Seminar Gets Tremendous Reviews From Arkansas DUI Attorneys
Dave Cox, Middleton Idaho DUI Analyst and Consultant, recently concluded multiple DUI Seminars in Arkansas, helping DUI attorneys win more DUI cases.
The attorneys who attended Dave Cox's DUI Seminar, "Winning DUI Cases", had great things to say about their experience. Here are some testimonials from some of Arkansas' best DUI attorneys:
"Excellent."
Ross Ridout - Searcy, Arkansas
"Very informative. Can't wait to put the material learned to use."
Eric Kennedy - Des Arc, Arkansas
"Great class & very informative. Dave Cox is a wonderful speaker who makes the class entertaining. I recommend this course for anyone who tries DUI cases."
Clay Simpson - Searcy, Arkansas
Dave Cox, DUI Analyst and Consultant, has personally trained thousands of attorneys across the United States. Dave is a former police officer and, during his career, he was recognized as one of the top DUI officers in the country. As an officer, Dave Cox was certified as a Drug Recognition Expert, the highest level of training available to DUI enforcement officers. Dave now specializes in training attorneys how to easily and effectively use the officer, the officer's training, and the officer's NHTSA Manuals to win DUI Cases.
In the upcoming weeks, Dave Cox will be presenting his DUI Seminar to attorneys in Kansas, Mississippi, Maine, and Wisconsin. Dave will be visiting the following cities:
Salina, Wichita, and Overland Park; Kansas
Tupelo, Gulfport, and Jackson; Mississippi
Bangor, Augusta, and Portland; Maine
Eau Claire, Madison, and Milwaukee; Wisconsin
To register for upcoming seminars, please visit http://www.YourDUIPro.com/
To learn more about Dave Cox and Your DUI Pro, please visit http://www.YourDUIPro.com
Contact
Dave Cox
***@yourduipro.com
