News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
ALC Health has announced that it has been confirmed as a Lloyd's Coverholder
"Our status as a Lloyd's Coverholder gives clients and brokers even more confidence in ALC Health and our products," said Founder and CEO Sarah Jewell, MBE. "With tightening regulations for the health insurance industry in Hong Kong, this will afford us more opportunities for growth and increased flexibility in serving the market."
ALC Health, a subsidiary of global benefits and assistance services provider International Medical Group® (IMG®), has also opened an office in Hong Kong, appointing Harry Amende as business development executive.
Amende, who has several years of experience in the Hong Kong insurance market, is responsible for increasing broker lead sales and establishing customer support functions at the newly established Hong Kong office.
ALC Health is seeking a claims handler to join Amende in the Hong Kong office. Candidates should be bilingual in English and Mandarin/Cantonese, with experience in the health insurance industry.
"Although we have served the Hong Kong market for many years, we are thrilled to finally open an office and establish our local presence," Jewell said. "We look forward to continuing to provide our clients and brokers the first-class support they have come to expect from ALC Health."
About ALC Health
A la carte healthcare (ALC Heath) is an award-winning international private medical insurance provider (https://ipmimagazine.com/
SOURCE: https://ipmimagazine.com/
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse