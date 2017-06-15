News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Scottsdale Business Center Sells for $7.3M in Potential Redevelopment Opportunity
The team, led by Principals Jan Fincham, Patrick Dempsey, Mark Linsalata and Associate, Andrew Lundahl, facilitated the transaction on behalf of both the seller, Arizona SBC LLC, and the buyer, Dunbar SBC LLC.
"Scottsdale Business Center is attractive to investors because of its strategic location in the Scottsdale Airpark and is in close proximity to restaurants, shopping and entertainment at Kierland Commons and Scottsdale Quarter one mile to the north," said Fincham. "Additionally, the property enjoys attractive demographics with over 194,000 residents within a 5-mile radius and 178,000 daytime employees with 15,000 businesses,"
For more information:
JAN FINCHAM | PRINCIPAL
602.954.3754;
PAT DEMPSEY | PRINCIPAL
602.954.3772;
MARK LINSALATA | PRINCIPAL
602.912.3539;
ANDREW LUNDAHL | ASSOCIATE
602.385.3799;
About Us:
Now in our 26th year, Lee & Associates Arizona specializes in providing exceptional commercial brokerage services to the industrial, office, retail, investment, multifamily, and land sectors of the Phoenix commercial real estate market. The Phoenix office was established in 1991 and is now recognized as one of the most successful brokerage firms in the state.
Each of our North American Lee & Associates offices has a strong local ownership combined with a powerful platform from the national Lee & Associates network.
www.lee-associates.com
Contact
Matt DePinto
***@leearizona.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse