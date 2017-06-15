Scottsdale Business Center Sells for $7.3M in Potential Redevelopment Opportunity

Dempsey Pat

Contact

Matt DePinto

***@leearizona.com Matt DePinto

End

-- The Fincham Dempsey Team at Lee & Associates Arizona is pleased to announce the sale of the 56,439 SF Scottsdale Business Center, 13402 N. Scottsdale Rd., Scottsdale, for $7,300,000. The 4.27 acre property is a potential redevelopment opportunity and is located in the prestigious Scottsdale Airpark.The team, led by Principals Jan Fincham, Patrick Dempsey, Mark Linsalata and Associate, Andrew Lundahl, facilitated the transaction on behalf of both the seller, Arizona SBC LLC, and the buyer, Dunbar SBC LLC."Scottsdale Business Center is attractive to investors because of its strategic location in the Scottsdale Airpark and is in close proximity to restaurants, shopping and entertainment at Kierland Commons and Scottsdale Quarter one mile to the north," said Fincham. "Additionally, the property enjoys attractive demographics with over 194,000 residents within a 5-mile radius and 178,000 daytime employees with 15,000 businesses,"said Dempsey.JAN FINCHAM | PRINCIPAL602.954.3754;jfincham@leearizona.comPAT DEMPSEY | PRINCIPAL602.954.3772;pdempsey@leearizona.comMARK LINSALATA | PRINCIPAL602.912.3539;mlinsalata@leearizona.comANDREW LUNDAHL | ASSOCIATE602.385.3799;alundahl@leearizona.comNow in our 26th year, Lee & Associates Arizona specializes in providing exceptional commercial brokerage services to the industrial, office, retail, investment, multifamily, and land sectors of the Phoenix commercial real estate market. The Phoenix office was established in 1991 and is now recognized as one of the most successful brokerage firms in the state.Each of our North American Lee & Associates offices has a strong local ownership combined with a powerful platform from the national Lee & Associates network.www.lee-associates.com