Doral Chamber of Commerce Welcomes Back Paychex as a Gold Member

The Doral Chamber of Commerce proudly welcomes Paychex as a gold Member. The Doral Chamber of Commerce in partnership with businesses such as Paychex will continue to work together towards a common goal building a healthy economy and continuing to improve the quality of life in the City of Doral.Paychex, Inc. is a recognized leader in the payroll, human resource, and benefits outsourcing industry, with a steadfast commitment to success and a record of achievement that continues a tradition of delivering excellence.The company was founded in 1971 by B. Thomas Golisano with just $3,000 and a good idea – to make payroll outsourcing easy and affordable for small businesses. From those early days with just one employee, Paychex now has more than 12,000 employees serving more than half a million small- to medium-sized businesses nationwide.With 100+ office locations across the nation, Paychex produced $2.3 billion in revenue in fiscal 2013. The company offers an ever-growing variety of payroll and human resource products and services that help clients do what they do best — run their business. With a wide range of services – including payroll processing, retirement services, insurance, and a fully outsourced human resource solution – Paychex customizes its offering to the client's business, whether it is small or large, simple or complex.The Doral Chamber of Commerce is a 501 (c)(6) non-profit, community professional service organization, founded in January 2008 by Manny Sarmiento and Carmen Lopez. The Chamber's focus since its founding has always been to educate its members with seminars, workshops, networking and other educational events becoming "Your Marketing Right Hand".The Doral Chamber of Commerce was created to meet the needs of a thriving business community of small to medium sized companies in Doral and surrounding areas that needed assistance and support in growing their business. After examining their member's needs and the current economic environment, we have found that the new "e-World", Internet communities, online social relationships and education via the web are the "new" and best ways to market your business. We provide our members and the business community in general, with networking and educational opportunities in traditional learning and online environments that together enhance the operational, marketing, and business development skills needed for success in today's business world.