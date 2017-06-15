News By Tag
Doral Chamber of Commerce Welcomes CityPlace Doral as a Trustee Member
"On behalf of everyone at the Doral Chamber of Commerce, we extend our warmest welcome to CityPlace Doral!" says Manny Sarmiento, President & CEO of the Doral Chamber of Commerce.
About CityPlace Doral
Developed by The Related Group, CityPlace Doral is a master-planned, mixed-use complex scheduled to open January 2017. Nestled in the dynamic employment center of Doral in the heart of Miami-Dade County, CityPlace Doral combines the vision of world-renowned architects, designers and artists to create the next crown jewel of prosperous living, dining, entertainment and upscale shopping in one of South Florida's fastest growing cities. The project marks Related's second installment of their CityPlace brand and will feature 250,000 square feet of retail space, including luxury living and more than 40 dining, shopping and entertainment destinations for all palettes and walks of life. CityPlace Doral is designed by the global architecture firm Arquitectonica, and the property's entertainment retail component will be anchored by a roster of first-class tenants from all over the country.
Specialty Shopping
CityPlace Doral shopping tailors to the fashionista who is looking to amplify their wardrobe with unique boutique shopping.
Cuisine Dining and Entertainment
CityPlace Doral is highly focused on vibrant cuisine and entertainment with a collection of over 30 plus dinning and entertainment destinations.
Living
CityPlace Doral offers a convenient luxurious lifestyle with their living selections of both multi-family and single- family residential homes.
About the Doral Chamber of Commerce
The Doral Chamber of Commerce is a 501 (c)(6) non-profit, community professional service organization, founded in January 2008 by Manny Sarmiento and Carmen Lopez. The Chamber's focus since its founding has always been to educate its members with seminars, workshops, networking and other educational events becoming "Your Marketing Right Hand".
The Doral Chamber of Commerce was created to meet the needs of a thriving business community of small to medium sized companies in Doral and surrounding areas that needed assistance and support in growing their business. After examining their member's needs and the current economic environment, we have found that the new "e-World", Internet communities, online social relationships and education via the web are the "new" and best ways to market your business. We provide our members and the business community in general, with networking and educational opportunities in traditional learning and online environments that together enhance the operational, marketing, and business development skills needed for success in today's business world.
Contact CityPlace Doral
jealvarez@related.com
http://www.cityplacedoral.com/
Contact
Doral Chamber of Commerce
***@aol.com
