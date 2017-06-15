RHSB Insurance grows its Sales Force in DFW

 
June 2017





RHSB Hires Employee Benefits and Commercial Insurance Sales Consultants
 
 
DALLAS - June 21, 2017 - PRLog -- RHSB is excited to announce the addition of three new Assistant Vice Presidents.

Tom Hughston, CEO of RHSB, commenting "The insurance industry is on the verge of a talent gap with 25% of its workforce expected to retire by 2020.  RHSB is investing heavily in the next generation of talent, but also looking beyond our own industry.   We are tapping into a group of qualified professionals from other industries offering unique abilities and fresh perspectives that will help shape the future for our company."

At RHSB our people are critical to our success.

Austin January, AVP Employee Benefits -Austin is an experienced Employee Benefits Consultant proficient in several functions of human capital management. Prior to joining RHSB Austin spent time in the PEO (Professional Employer Organization) and employer services industries giving him a unique perspective on the healthcare industry. Austin calls on his experience and knowledge to ensure his clients receive unbiased consultation where results and service are the metrics for success. Austin is a graduate of Abilene Christian University with a Bachelor's degree in Marketing.

Dan Rupper, AVP Commercial Insurance - Dan is an experienced sales executive from the oil and gas industry and medical sector. He holds FINRA certifications in Series 63 and Series 22 and is a licensed Property and Casualty Lines Agent. He is focusing on risk management solutions for middle market companies both nationally and internationally. Additionally, Dan is fluent in Spanish and a graduate of Brigham Young University with a Bachelor's degree in Political Science and Government.

John Sanders, AVP Commercial Insurance - John is an experienced sales consultant, previously from the manufacturing sector with professional experience in corporate business travel and logistics. He is a licensed Property and Casualty Lines Agent who specializes in risk management and insurance solutions that help secure, customized coverage while at the same time collaborating to drive down coverage costs and exposures. John is a graduate of Texas A&M University with a Bachelor's degree in History & Economics.

If you are looking for a work environment that values self-starters, creativity, responsiveness, and client focus, consider joining us!If you are looking for a work environment that values self-starters, creativity, responsiveness, and client focus, consider joining us!

Visit us at https://www.rhsb.com/

