Industry News





June 2017
BSR Services Hires Utility Coordinator

St. Louis snow and ice management company adds to growing team
 
 
BSR Services' Kyle Giamanco
MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. - June 21, 2017 - PRLog -- BSR Services, St. Louis' largest locally owned and operated snow and ice management provider, recently hired Kyle Giamanco as its utility coordinator.

In this position, Giamanco will manage the company's pre- and post-winter season's inventory, as well as coordinate all material and chemical deliveries.  This includes handling everything – from maintaining snow and ice management equipment to overseeing the company's warehouse and multiple chemical locations – for BSR Services.

Prior to joining the company, Giamanco worked at a local civil contracting company where he provided logistics' support and was responsible for fleet and heavy equipment maintenance.

"Kyle's hands-on experience, coupled with extensive communication skills, makes him a much-needed asset to our team," said BSR Services' owner Carl Bolm.  "We look forward to his joining our talented group of snow removal experts."

Founded in 1984, BSR Services is a proactive risk management expert that focuses on snow-specific commercial property service.  The company is located at 2451 Schuetz Rd. in Maryland Heights, Mo.  For more information, call (314) 569-3005 or visit the website at http://www.bsrservices.com.

Contact
Colleen Huff
***@bsrservices.com
End
Source:BSR Services
Email:***@bsrservices.com
Tags:Snow Management, ICE Management, Risk Management
Industry:Business
Location:Maryland Heights - Missouri - United States
