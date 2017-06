BSR Services Hires Utility Coordinator

St. Louis snow and ice management company adds to growing team

BSR Services' Kyle Giamanco

Contact

Colleen Huff

***@bsrservices.com Colleen Huff

End

-- BSR Services, St. Louis' largest locally owned and operated snow and ice management provider, recently hired Kyle Giamanco as its utility coordinator.In this position, Giamanco will manage the company's pre- and post-winter season's inventory, as well as coordinate all material and chemical deliveries. This includes handling everything – from maintaining snow and ice management equipment to overseeing the company's warehouse and multiple chemical locations – for BSR Services.Prior to joining the company, Giamanco worked at a local civil contracting company where he provided logistics' support and was responsible for fleet and heavy equipment maintenance."Kyle's hands-on experience, coupled with extensive communication skills, makes him a much-needed asset to our team," said BSR Services' owner Carl Bolm. "We look forward to his joining our talented group of snow removal experts."Founded in 1984, BSR Services is a proactive risk management expert that focuses on snow-specific commercial property service. The company is located at 2451 Schuetz Rd. in Maryland Heights, Mo. For more information, call (314) 569-3005 or visit the website at http://www.bsrservices.com