News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
vitaTrackr Announces MaxMD as Infrastructure Component for Connected Health Austin
DirectTrust based platform is leader in secure healthcare interoperability
"Our point of view has always been that technology is the connection to consumer-managed health data sharing, unleashing the full potential of information technology in healthcare,"
MaxMD has worked closely with ONC and the DirectTrust workgroup. MaxMD CTO Bruce Schreiber is a member of the Board of Directors of DirectTrust, DirectTrust Treasurer, and an active member of 16 DirectTrust committees responsible for establishing the national standards of Direct Exchange. vitaTrackr will utilize both MaxIntergration™
"We're excited that Connected Health Austin will finally move beyond the focus on how data is shared to the exciting side of what is possible when data is shared "anywhere" at the direction of the consumer," said Scott Finlay, CEO of MaxMD.
"As healthcare continues to move from a local, community-based industry to a more diverse eco-system where healthcare is delivered wherever and however the consumer engages, the authorized sharing of health data becomes more complex, and even more essential," David C. Kibbe, MD President and CEO of DirectTrust, added. "We are supportive of the Connected Health Austin approach and enthused that DirectTrust will be an infrastructural component of the program."
The future of healthcare is consumer driven and data enabled. Connected Health Austin serves as a living lab that will enable innovators, as well as established health entities, to leverage consumer authorized health data and redefine healthcare as it is today.
About Connected Health Austin
Connected Health Austin (CHA) is a new community-based program that will allow area residents to gain immediate access to their health data by authorizing the sharing of their data between CHA members, as well as participating organizations. CHA will enable multiple third party applications of data, which may enhance the consumer health experience, expand access to care, or improve efficiency in health services. CHA is a new approach to health data sharing and serves as a model for a nationwide platform. vitaTrackr manages the implementation and operation of CHA.
About vitaTrackr
vitaTrackr is the global leader in organizing an independent health data marketplace. The company is creating a health data marketplace that facilitates the movement of health data from the point at which it is created to qualified destinations authorized by the consumer. vitaTrackr is an independent, industry-wide utility that benefits all, but advantages no individual sector or entity. The company is based in Austin, Texas. www.vitatrackr.com
Media Inquires
Jeff Hahn, representing vitaTrackr
jhahn@hahnpublic.com
(512) 344-2017
Contact
Jenna McLeskey
***@hahnpublic.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse