June 2017





June 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
21201918171615


Wells Bring Hope Receives Grant from Million Dollar Round Table Foundation

$10,000 grant will support WBH's work drilling wells in Niger
 
 
LOS ANGELES - June 21, 2017 - PRLog -- The Million Dollar Roundtable Foundation has awarded a USD $10,000 grant to Wells Bring Hope to drill wells in Niger, West Africa, the poorest country in the world.

Through its global grants programs, the MDRT Foundation is committed to building stronger families and communities around the globe. This year, the MDRT Foundation will award more than $1 million in MDRT member-endorsed grants to more than 200 charitable organizations worldwide.

Representing the MDRT Foundation, Judd T. Swarzman, CLU, ChFC, presented this grant to Wells Bring Hope on June 11, 2017 at a donor appreciation dinner in the home of WBH Founder and President Barbara Goldberg. The grant will support the drilling of wells in rural villages of Niger and have profound effects in the short and long term.

"We are so thrilled that the Million Dollar Round Table Foundation has awarded us a second grant to support our mission of saving lives with safe water," said Barbara Goldberg, president and founder of Wells Bring Hope. "I have been to Niger and seen firsthand the transformative effect that a well has on a village. Thanks to this grant, nearly 2,000 people in rural Niger will benefit from that transformation."

About the MDRT Foundation:

The MDRT Foundation was created in 1959 to provide MDRT members with a means to give back to their communities. Since its inception, the Foundation has donated more than $30 million in more than 70 countries throughout the world and in all 50 U.S. states. These funds were raised by MDRT members and industry partners. For more information, visit mdrtfoundation.org.

About MDRT:

Founded in 1927, the Million Dollar Round Table (MDRT), The Premier Association of Financial Professionals®, is a global, independent association of more than 49,500 of the world's leading life insurance and financial services professionals from more than 500 companies in 70 countries. MDRT members demonstrate exceptional professional knowledge, strict ethical conduct and outstanding client service. MDRT membership is recognized internationally as the standard of excellence in the life insurance and financial services business. For more information, visit mdrt.org.

About Wells Bring Hope:

Wells Bring Hope is a Los Angeles based nonprofit committed to drilling wells to bring safe water and sanitation to rural villages in Niger, West Africa, the poorest country in the world.  Since its inception in 2008, WBH has funded 447 wells, delivering safe water to close to half a million people. WBH is a volunteer-driven organization with only one paid employee, and 100% of all donations go directly to funding wells. For more information, visit http://www.wellsbringhope.org

Todd Bentjen
***@wellsbringhope.org
