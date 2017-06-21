 

June 2017
Are Election Campaign Slogans dead? NOT if they add dot-com!

Today's compelling dot-com campaign addresses deliver both messages and voters
 
No web address delivers a more powerful message than dot-com
SAN DIEGO - June 21, 2017 - PRLog -- Elections Return! Sure, they return elected officials, but far more importantly, they return values. The 2018 elections will be here in no time and 2020 election planning is already under way.

One great domain name can brand an entire campaign.

On Sunday June 25 Stampler Auctions will conduct TheWebsBestAuctions.com  29 curated dot-com campain names will be sold online at opening bids a low as $100. This opportunity will never come again. ONLINE REGISTRATION AND BIDDING IS OPEN NOW.

ReturnACommanderInChief.com
ReturnCompassion.com
ReturnCongress.com
ElectionsReturn.com
ReturnCoreValues.com
ReturnDignity.com
ReturnFiscalResponsibility.com
ReturnGod.com
ReturnHonesty.com
ReturnHonor.com
ReturnIntegrity.com
ReturnLeadership.com
ReturnNationalPride.com
ReturnPrivacy.com
ReturnProsperity.com
ReturnRespect.com
ReturnSanity.com
ReturnSanity.org
ReturnStability.com
ReturnStatesmanship.com
ReturnStatesRights.com
ReturnTheAmericanDream.com
ReturnTheBest.com
ReturnTheConstitution.com
ReturnTheOvalOffice.com
ReturnTheSenate.com
ReturnTheWhiteHouse.com
ReturnToProsperity.com
ReturnToTheConstitution.com


