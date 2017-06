Are Election Campaign Slogans dead? NOT if they add dot-com!

Today's compelling dot-com campaign addresses deliver both messages and voters

No web address delivers a more powerful message than dot-com

ReturnACommanderInChief.com ReturnCompassion.com ReturnCongress.com ElectionsReturn.com ReturnCoreValues.com ReturnDignity.com ReturnFiscalResponsibility.com ReturnGod.com ReturnHonesty.com ReturnHonor.com ReturnIntegrity.com ReturnLeadership.com ReturnNationalPride.com ReturnPrivacy.com ReturnProsperity.com ReturnRespect.com ReturnSanity.com ReturnSanity.org ReturnStability.com ReturnStatesmanship.com ReturnStatesRights.com ReturnTheAmericanDream.com ReturnTheBest.com ReturnTheConstitution.com ReturnTheOvalOffice.com ReturnTheSenate.com ReturnTheWhiteHouse.com ReturnToProsperity.com ReturnToTheConstitution.com

Contact

Aldis Browne

***@gmail.com



Photo:

https://www.prlog.org/ 12647826/1 Aldis Browne

End

-- Elections Return! Sure, they return elected officials, but far more importantly, they return values. The 2018 elections will be here in no time and 2020 election planning is already under way.On Sunday June 25 Stampler Auctions will conduct TheWebsBestAuctions.com 29 curated dot-com campain names will be sold online at opening bids a low as $100. This opportunity will never come again. ONLINE REGISTRATION AND BIDDING IS OPEN NOW.