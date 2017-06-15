News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Global Medical Practice Management Software (MPMS) Market to Exhibit CAGR of 8% during 2017-2021
Medical practice management software has revolutionized the way office staff and doctors make and view appointments. This software allows users schedule appointments, keep track of insurance companies, bill patients and generate any number of useful reports. This market research analysis identifies the ability to achieve increased competence and productivity of MPMS as one of the primary growth factors for this market. Furthermore, the software also monitors business processes and identifies financial irregularities that can be reported to the management for appropriate actions.
Request Free Sample Report: http://www.marketresearchhub.com/
For a comprehensive study, the report's authors have segmented the global Medical Practice Management Software market on the basis of end user, by deployment model and region. On the basis of deployment model including On-premises and Cloud-based. The software provides solutions on single database platforms, on multi-tenant SaaS deployed on-premise, and even on cloud platforms. Major end-users in this market are hospitals, diagnostic laboratories, physicians and pharmacists. Nowadays, hospitals are increasingly adopting MPMS to overcome challenges in the administrative processes and collaboration among staff across multiple sites, therefore, the hospital's segment is the most dominant segment and accounted for maximum share in 2016.
Make An Enquiry: http://www.marketresearchhub.com/
In terms of geography, the report has been bifurcated into the Americas, APAC and EMEA. Of these, the analysts have estimated that the Americas will be the major revenue contributor to the market by 2021. At present, reporting has become an essential part of medical practice management since it helps gain meaningful insights and also physicians heavily depend on the reporting capabilities. This will increase the demand for MPMS since the software can go beyond the capabilities of providing basic information including basic finances, important hidden data, potential sources of revenue, and custom reports. The report has identified that with the increase in demand for MPMS in the healthcare sector, the level of competition among the players in this marketspace is expected to intensify in the coming years.
Furthermore, the report profiles the leading vendors in the market, which are Allscripts, Epic Systems, McKesson, Cerner, General Electric Company and CPSI. Some other prominent vendors in the market include AdvancedMD, Meditab, CureMD, Greenway Health, MediGain, Athenahealth, MacPractice, NextGen Healthcare, NueMD and Practice Fusion.
Browse Full Report With TOC: http://www.marketresearchhub.com/
About Market Research Hub:
Market Research Hub (http://www.marketresearchhub.com/)
MRH functions as an integrated platform for the following products and services: Objective and sound market forecasts, qualitative and quantitative analysis, incisive insight into defining industry trends, and market share estimates. Our reputation lies in delivering value and world-class capabilities to our clients.
Contact Us
90 State Street,
Albany, NY 12207,
United States
Toll Free: 866-997-4948 (US-Canada)
Tel: +1-518-621-2074 (tel:15186212074)
Email: press@marketresearchhub.com
Website: http://www.marketresearchhub.com/
Read Industry News At: https://www.industrynewsanalysis.com/
Contact
Markeyt Research Hub
***@marketresearchhub.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse