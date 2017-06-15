Country(s)
eRelevance Data Reveals Integrated Multi-channel Marketing Increases Reach by Two Hundred to Five Hundred Percent for Small Businesses
Results across 800+ customers show sophisticated, multi-channel campaigns
uniquely deliver marketing reach unattainable through email alone
AUSTIN, Texas - June 21, 2017 - PRLog -- eRelevance Corporation, the leading customer marketing automation service for small- to medium-size businesses, today announced its integrated multi-channel marketing service delivers significantly improved reach compared to email alone, according to data collected from the company's 800+ customers and millions of consumer interactions.
"The marketing campaigns we execute for our customers across multiple marketing channels deliver a level of marketing sophistication previously not available to small businesses,"
This degree of multi-channel sophistication has become essential to reach today's always-on, distracted consumer, especially for resource-strapped small businesses trying to rise above the marketing noise.
"Forty-four percent of US online adults say they multitask sometimes, most of the time, or always," according to Forrester Research¹. "While marketers struggle to understand these cross-device journeys, customers expect brands to seamlessly deliver real-time, relevant experiences and content across all touchpoints."
eRelevance designs, creates and runs integrated, multi-channel campaigns on behalf of its customers, delivering custom content across targeted email, text, targeted social ads, web, push notifications and two conversational experiences on a smartphone. For the conversational experience, eRelevance leverages advanced technology to enable automated interactions that feel like personal conversations between SMBs and their customers. Its proprietary technology identifies users' needs, desires and interest in products and services—even gleans their hobbies and personal interests to deepen connections—
Based on eRelevance campaign data, the conversational app has delivered significantly higher conversion rates than all other channels because of the relevancy of the messages and the consumer's choice to engage. Ultimately, eRelevance reaches more people for its SMB customers, generating more repeat business from their existing customers.
¹"Embrace The New Marketing Performance Measurement Standard", Forrester Research, Inc., March 21, 2017
AbouteRelevance Corporation
eRelevance helps small businesses thrive by driving more repeat business from customers. Pioneering the category of customer marketing automation as a managed service, eRelevance enables small businesses to reach their existing customers with targeted campaigns across email, text, mobile conversations, Facebook, Instagram and more. With in-house marketing experts using innovative, proprietary technology, eRelevance makes it possible for its hundreds of small business customers to execute complex, best-practice customer marketing campaigns with little effort and at a low cost.
Privately funded and based in Austin, Texas, eRelevance is a Red Herring Global 100 Winner and one of BuiltInAustin's Top 50 Startups to Watch. For more information, visit www.erelevancecorp.com.
Contact
Catherine DeStasio
***@erelevancecorp.com
