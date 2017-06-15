 
Industry News





Love of Recovery - Free Music Festival - September 9, 2017 (12PM - 5:00PM)

Venue LOCATION: Kirby Park @ 160 Market St, Wilkes-Barre, PA 18704. This Free event is to help those affected by addiction may it be the addict or their loved ones.
 
 
WILKES-BARRE, Pa. - June 21, 2017 - PRLog -- "TIME TO ROCK-N-ROLL CLEAN & SOBER STYLE"

Love of Recovery Music Festival – September 9, 2017 (12PM – 5:00PM) – Venue LOCATION: Kirby Park @ 160 Market St, Wilkes-Barre, PA 18704.

If you can't make the event, It will be streaming Live @Rockers In Recovery on Facebook 🎼🎸

IT'S FREE – Enjoy Music, Recovery Speakers, Arts and Crafts Exhibitors , Food Vendors, Recovery Merchandise, Addiction Education, Evidenced Based Treatment Options , and Veteran Information.

YOU'RE INVITED - TO ALL TREATMENT PROGRAMS & SOBER LIVING HOUSES "Show Your Clients Recovery Can Be Fun"

THANK YOU TO OUR CORPORATE PARTNERS;
Atlantic Biotech – Get to know Debbie Falestra by calling 754 -222-5150

Production Partners
Clearbrook Treatment Centers – Get to know Dr. Nick by calling 888-414-4209

Special Events Partners
The Shores Treatment and Recovery – Get to Know Lyle Fried by calling 772-332-8711
Amethyst Recovery Center – Get to know Sam Kesaris by calling 954-665-3826
Little Creek Lodge – Get to know Andy Pace by calling (570) 689-2644
Hope and Grace Recovery Center – Get to know Adam Byron by calling 888-836- HGRC

RIR STREAMING PARTNER
"Sobriety Unplugged" – Get to Know Paul Wilson by calling 945-336-8631

Let's "Unite to Fight" against the ignorance and stigma associated with addiction! I thank you for you time and consideration.  Sponsorship Packages PDF (http://www.rockersinrecovery.com/wp-content/uploads/Speci...)

Gates Open @ 11:30AM

12:00PM - Muddy Shews and Friends
Speaker - Open
1:00PM - The Mike Miz Band
Speaker -  Open
2:00PM - The Stickies
Speaker - Open
3:00PM - RIR Special Guest Rockers;
Band Director - George Massengill on Keys (Chillbillies)
Andy(Babe)Pace on Drums (C&C Music Factory and Gary US Bonds,)
David Uosikkinen on Drums (The Hooters)
Muddy Shews on Bass (Southside Johnny and Billy J. Kramer)
Don Taylor on the Sax (Lynyrd Skynyrd Band)
Davis Mitchell on Guitar (Chillbillies)
Daniel Holt on Bass (Johnny B. and The Road Dogs)

Contact
Lori Sullivan
9548265968
***@rockersinrecovery.com
End
