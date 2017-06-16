News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Michael Hershenberg Moves Business to RE/MAX DFW Associates
Steve Allcorn, Manager of the Flower Mound office spoke highly of Mr. Hershenberg, "I'm delighted that he has joined our office. His professional work ethics and self-determination are impressive."
A Texas native, Mr. Hershenberg has extensive knowledge of the DFW area and can assist any client with finding the ideal location to call home. He is married and expecting his first born later this year. He earned his Bachelor's degree in Accounting and Finance from The University of North Texas. In his free time, he enjoys downhill mountain biking, tennis and songwriting.
RE/MAX DFW Associates is in its 33rd year of operation and today is the largest RE/MAX franchise in Texas. The firm has seven offices: Coppell, Dallas, Flower Mound, Frisco, Las Colinas, Plano and Willow Bend. The firm's over 330 agents and closed $1.75 billion in 2016. RE/MAX DFW Associates is part of the world-wide RE/MAX network in 105 countries and 110,000 agents. For more information, visit the firm's website, www.YourHomeTownPro.com, its Facebook page, facebook.com/
Michael Hershenberg can be contacted at the Flower Mound office of RE/MAX DFW Associates at 972.355.3579 or via email at Michael.Hershenberg@
Contact
Cyndi Cook
***@rmdfw.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse