CIMdata Publishes Updated "Tata Technologies PLM Analytics Maturity Assessment Program"

-- CIMdata, Inc., the leading global PLM strategic management consulting and research firm, announces a major update to the white paper, published in October 2014, describing Tata Technologies' new PLM Analytics Maturity Assessment Program.Portions of Tata Technologies PLM Analytics were developed in cooperation with CIMdata. The result is a four-component PLM analytics analysis program designed to provide insight and guidance to customers about the maturity of PLM within their enterprise. This four-component approach (PLM Benchmark, PLM Health Check, PLM Impact, and PLM Roadmap) adds PLM Impact to the previous three components and enables a company to start with a quick, low-cost overview assessment that identifies issues and potential directional priorities for their PLM program. At each successive tier, they obtain more extensive knowledge about their current situation, leading ultimately to a detailed execution roadmap. PLM Impact allows companies to measure and unleash the impact of PLM's benefits. Using the results of the four-component PLM analytics program helps companies close their PLM value gap."Tata Technologies PLM Analytics Maturity Assessment Program" is available to be freely downloaded from CIMdata's Publications web page.