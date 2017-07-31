News By Tag
New York Travel Festival Opens RFP process for Hosting Sixth Annual Event
Reasons to host the 2018 NY Trav Fest
• Relevant, engaged audience that is willing to explore NYC
• Engaging content
• Hands-on, off-site experiences
• Flexible format and customizable sessions
Proposals are due July 31, 2017
New York Travel Festival is not just an event - whether you're a travel industry professional (or would like to be), a content creator or simply someone who loves to travel, NY Trav Fest is the community for you.
Having just completed a successful 5th year, Founder Roni Weiss and team have their hands deep in the planning of the upcoming year's big event.
"I enjoyed attending this year's New York Travel Festival and hope to do so again. I found the panels stimulating, relevant, and inspiring. The networking conversations between sessions were equally valuable and enjoyable, and I highly recommend the event to those in the tourism/cultural communities."
NY Trav Fest attracts industry leaders as speakers and panelists such as New York State Assembly Member Daniel J. O'Donnell, representatives from Empire State Development, and Travel Expert Valarie D'Elia.
Attendees at this year's event experienced presentations and workshops including Diversity in New York State Tourism, Enticing Millennials, The Rise of Europe's Travel Startup Scene, plus think tanks on Culture, Sustainability and Adventure.
This year's global sponsors, CzechTourism and Tokyo Convention & Visitors Bureau shared samplings of their culture's gastronomic delights for guests to enjoy throughout the event. Samplings included a sake tasting provided by Tokyo City Tourism.
"This is our first year conducting an RFP to search for hosts," said Roni Weiss, NY Trav Fest Founder and Organizer. As an event that has always been focused on showcasing the best that NYC has to offer, we're looking forward to seeing proposals from around the city. As always, our event is dynamic, open to adapting our aesthetic to suit our partners' needs, so we're excited to see what potential hosts are looking to bring to the table."
Link to RFP
http://bitly.com/
Links to 2017 NY Trav Fest
Media Packet: http://bitly.com/
Pictures: http://flickr.com/
Videos: http://youtube.com/
About New York Travel Festival:
The New York Travel Festival is a community for those who see travel as a way of life, are interested in cultural immersion (both internationally and closer to home), and for those in the travel industry (or who are looking to join it). Annually, our main event attracts millennial travelers (72% between the ages of 21 and 44), travel journalists, bloggers and social media-obsessed travelers. NY Trav Fest focuses on providing professional development and networking opportunities not only during our festival, but year-round. Travel enthusiasts and professionals can also connect with our partners and sponsors in our exhibition spaces and enjoy delectable tastings from around the globe. 2017 sponsors include CzechTourism, the Tokyo Convention and Visitors Bureau, and South Africa Tourism.
