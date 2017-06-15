News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Hoffmann Commercial Real Estate Unveils Community Sculpture Walk in Winnetka
New public art enhances shopping business district for Chicago North Shore community.
"Sculpture walks enhance business areas in a number of ways," notes Greg Hoffmann, CEO of Hoffmann Commercial Real Estate. "They add interest and build community relationships as people contemplate and talk about the art. We are excited to bring these works to Winnetka and hope they will become landmarks that shoppers recognize and enjoy."
Artists represented in the sculpture walk include Ruth Bloch and Jim Rennert.
Hoffmann Commercial Real Estate is the leading business property owner on the North Shore, and has been actively engaged in promoting an appealing and welcoming shopping district in Winnetka. In addition to the new sculpture walk, enhancements include updates to building facades and awnings. Hoffmann Commercial Real Estate also sponsors a new Music on Lincoln series of live outdoor performances on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday evenings that will run throughout the summer.
For more information about Hoffmann Commercial Real Estate, visit HoffmannCRE.com.
About Hoffmann Commercial Real Estate
Hoffmann Commercial Real Estate is an established real estate holding company headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri. Hoffmann Commercial Real Estate transforms and maintains properties to a Class "A+" standard, or more commonly known as the "Hoffmann Standard." This commitment to excellence contributes to the company's overall tenancy rate of 97 percent. Hoffmann Commercial Real Estate's portfolio is rapidly growing, consisting of both stabilized and value-add properties in strategic locations throughout the country, with future investments in the United States and abroad. Our reputation represents an unrivaled commitment to excellence and is becoming more widespread with every transaction. Learn more at HoffmanCRE.com (http://www.hoffmanncre.com/
Contact
Creative Marketing Associates, Inc.
***@cmacreative.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse