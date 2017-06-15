News By Tag
Local organizers bringing TechStars-backed Startup Week to Boston
For the first time, a week of startup events in partnership with organizations across the city, September 18-22, 2017.
Startup Week was created as a program of TechStars, a nationally-renowned startup accelerator (that's seen some of its biggest successes in Boston cohorts -- companies like Localytics, Pillpack, and GrabCAD). TechStars provides the format, branding, and marketing assistance to communities that want to organize a Startup Week for their city; and now a group of local community organizers is bringing it to Boston.
This September 18th to the 22nd, Boston Startup Week will present speakers, panels, and celebrations across six tracks:
• The Idea
• Funding
• Growth & Marketing
• Operations
• Technology
• Industries
Bringing it to Boston
The Startup Week format has been a catalyst for other communities -- and a major amplifier. In Portland, ME for instance, organizers expect this year they will have over 5,000 attendees, drawn from 30+ states and multiple countries. In Denver, the State of Colorado's Chief Innovation Officer helped bring the event there, with 13,000 registering to attend in 2016 and over 47 million impressions generated on twitter.
BSW lead organizer Stephanie Roulic first encountered Startup Week in San Diego. "I was absolutely in awe by how the entire community was coming together to celebrate and encourage one another's goals, and I knew then that this event needed to come to Boston. Our city is so rich with talented individuals and unique ideas; we need to connect them and show them off more -- this week will be a platform to do that."
With Boston's size and already thriving startup community, organizers expect the event to have an excellent turnout.
Strengthening the Core Community, Inviting in the Edges
As a week long event series, Boston Startup Week will be able to serve many groups with the startup community, as well as expanding it. Panels with experienced founders will provide advice and stories of their own journeys to those considering starting a company in Boston. While simultaneously subject matter experts in marketing, technology, and operations will present lessons learned to their peers, helping already-succeeding startups continue to grow.
"Boston's always been a great place for startups to grow because of the strong business and research community in Boston that surrounds them," said BSW marketing lead Jay Neely. "Robotics, healthcare, education… all of these industries where Boston has so many hot startups are ones with a very mature set of companies and institutions already existing here. That's how both our startups and our pillar companies build talent, innovation, and partnerships. And events like Boston Startup Week are how people find opportunities to build them."
Getting Involved
Boston Startup Week organization is in full swing, currently confirming speakers and seeking sponsors. Founders and startup professionals who want to help grow the ecosystem they operate in should apply to speak at Boston Startup Week. Join dozens of other volunteers in sharing knowledge, inspiring entrepreneurship, and celebrating Boston startups.
More information and updates about Boston Startup Week can be found at http://bosstartupweek.com, or by following @BOSStartupWeek on twitter and Facebook.
