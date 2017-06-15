 
Industry News





June 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
21201918171615


Intercomp – No. 1 in RAEX ranking for Financial Management and Consulting in Russia

 
 
MOSCOW, Russian Federation - June 21, 2017 - PRLog -- Intercomp has been ranked first among the largest Russian companies engaged in financial management and consulting by the international rating agency Expert RA (RAEX). Financial management is one of Intercomp's key activities. We were the first in Russia to offer financial outsourcing services in 1994, and we have kept our leading position in this field ever since. Intercomp also features in the list of the largest groups of consulting companies in Russia.

Ilya Panteleev, Intercomp General Director, comments: "Financial consulting is currently enjoying well-deserved recognition in most countries. The world market volume amounted to USD 70 billion in 2016, having grown by almost 4% compared to 2015. The Russian market grew by 7%, but we should not forget about the inflation, the great number of unforeseen changes putting pressure on business, and a difficult economic situation overall. All these factors force customers to approach strategic projects cautiously, carefully review cost effectiveness and impose stringent requirements on suppliers. Staying No. 1 on the market is an objective that requires continuous work to improve quality and speed, offer more services, create more added value for clients, as well as introduce advanced IT services and technologies."

Expert RA (RAEX) has been the largest rating agency in Russia for 19 years. The analytical project Russian Consulting has been running since 1996. It is one of the oldest and most authoritative research of the Russian consulting market, and it allows participants to get an independent confirmation of their market position. The agency ratings are used by the Central Bank of Russia, Vneshekonombank of Russia (Foreign Trade Bank), the Moscow Stock Exchange, professional associations and self-regulatory organizations, as well as companies and state authorities entering tenders and competitions.

More information available at:

www.intercompglobal.com

http://www.intercompglobal.com/press-center/news/intercom...

Julia Abramova
***@intercomp.ru
