Volcani Institute Partners with Concordia on Campaign for a Sustainable Global Food Supply
Concordia in partnership with the Volcani Institute is working toward the development of innovative cross-sector partnerships that will ensure a sustainable global food supply.
In recognition of the immense challenge to feed a growing global population and the urgency associated with addressing this challenge, this groundbreaking partnership, which initiated following an introduction by Start Up Nation Central, aims to develop meaningful cross-sector solutions that advance the international discussion on food security and sustainability. Importantly, the Campaign tackles this issue through the lens of farm animal welfare, an area on which Volcani's Animal Science Research Institute conducts cutting-edge research. Humane livestock production has positive implications for trade policy, food security and sustainability, climate change, and public health, but it has not been fully integrated into cross-sector solution building. The Campaign, in part through this partnership, provides a new framework to include this stream of thinking.
"Over the past 96 years, Volcani has been the driving force behind Israeli agricultural innovations. Today as we look to leverage our expertise for greater global impact, we are thrilled to be partnering with Concordia," stated Eli Feinerman, Director General of the Volcani Institute. "Concordia is the premier platform for public-private partnerships, and Volcani and Concordia together represent a formidable combination of thought leadership and solution mapping for tackling some of the world's most pressing challenges. We look forward to advancing innovative solutions that will create substantial impact."
"The current food system is broken. The livestock industry too often places profits over animal well-being and human health and we waste over a third of all food that is produced, despite pockets of hunger all over the world," said Sue Ann Arnall, President of Essay Management and member of Concordia's Board of Directors. "High-impact partnerships that can develop and scale innovative technologies to address farm animal welfare, food waste and loss, and environmental sustainability are essential to fixing our food system."
"We are confident that the Concordia-Volcani partnership will contribute significantly to the global food system," exclaimed Volcani's Miriam (Vinnie) Altstein, Deputy Director for Academic Affairs & International Relations, who led the partnership effort for Volcani. "By combining deep private sector collaboration with broad public engagement strategies, this model can address many of the toughest challenges faced by governments, industries, communities and consumers worldwide."
"The public-private partnership model is a powerful tool to bring about the systemic change that is needed to create a healthier food system for our people and planet," stated Matthew Swift, Co-Founder, Chairman and CEO of Concordia. "The Campaign for a Sustainable Global Food Supply will pair Volcani's groundbreaking food and agricultural research with Concordia's ability to convene leaders and raise awareness — a combination that has significant potential to catalyze real change on this issue," added Nicholas Logothetis, Co-Founder and Chairman of Concordia.
As the Campaign forges new cross-sector partnerships to address these issues, Concordia and Volcani encourage companies, governments, and civil society organizations to become involved. For more information, please contact Concordia's Director of Social Impact, Hanne Dalmut at hdalmut@concordia.net or +1.646.568.1250.
ABOUT VOLCANI INSTITUTE:
The Volcani Institute is Israel's leading agricultural and environmental R&D and innovation center. Israel's agricultural innovation is known around the world, and the Volcani Institute has been the driving force behind more than 80% of Israel's agricultural developments. Today Volcani is looking to leverage its unique multi-disciplinary expertise and innovation capacity to forge public-private partnerships to address global challenges. Volcani was established in 1921, before the State of Israel.
ABOUT CONCORDIA:
Concordia is a registered 501(c)(3) nonprofit, nonpartisan organization that enables public-private partnerships to create a more prosperous and sustainable future. As equal parts convener, campaigner, and innovation incubator, Concordia is actively building cross-sector partnerships for social impact by leveraging its network of business, government, and nonprofit leaders. Concordia was founded in 2011 by Matthew A. Swift and Nicholas M. Logothetis. Learn how to get involved at www.concordia.net.
