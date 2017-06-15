News By Tag
Customized chocolate gifts a big hit in India!
At ChocoCraft we create gifting solutions by combining exquisite chocolates in beautiful packages. Our special offering is chocolates with prints on them. We make chocolates with designs, logos or messages printed on them.
Children and young people have developed more of a preference for chocolates over traditional sweets and that is one reason why chocolate gifts are preferred. Another reason is that chocolate gifts are available in many different kinds of packaging which make them very attractive gifts. Now, ChocoCraft a Delhi based firm has introduced an exciting new concept in this segment – chocolate gifts which are completely customized for the client.
The company specializes in creating printed chocolates; these chocolates can have text, designs or even photographs printed on them in edible ink. This concept works beautifully for different kinds of gifts. For corporate gifts, clients prefer to have their company logo printed on them. If you are looking for a birthday return gift or party favour you can print a picture or name on the chocolates. For chocolates that accompany wedding invitations pictures of the bride and groom, their names or the date of the wedding can be printed on the chocolates.
Saurabh Mittal, Founder ChocoCraft explains "We are proud to introduce this concept of printed chocolates in India. We use only the best quality ingredients and the colors used for printing on chocolates conform to international standards. The chocolates look beautiful and are completely safe for consumption."
Taking it a step further, ChocoCraft also offers elegant wooden boxes in which these chocolates are packed. Clients can also choose to have the gift box completely customized. Corporate logos, messages or pictures can be printed on the chocolate gift boxes as well. The result is a completely unique gift for any occasion.
The company launched the concept in 2013 and it was very well received, especially by the corporate world. In four short years ChocoCraft has created chocolate gifts for some of the top brands in India. Their client list boasts of names like Deloitte, E&Y, HCL, TCS, P&G and many others.
The company has recently forayed into the retail market and customized chocolate gifts for birthdays, anniversaries and many other occasions can now be ordered online on their website. The concept of a customized chocolate box, with the name and photo of the person printed on the gift has become very popular. "Amazing gift for loved ones. Great idea!...Thanks to chococraft" was the feedback received from one customer.
Apart from this, ChocoCraft has also created a new range of chocolate gifts which are aimed at the wedding segment. They make wedding invitations where in printed chocolates are packed along with the invitation card in a customized gift. If you are looking for a thank you gift for the guests at your wedding, ChocoCraft has a range of customized chocolate gift boxes that can be given as return gifts at a wedding. They can also be customized with a picture of the happy couple and become a memento of the occasion for the guests!
For more information visit https://www.chococraft.in
