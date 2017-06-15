 
News By Tag
* AGC Glass
* North America
* Coater
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Architecture
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Alpharetta
  Georgia
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





June 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
21201918171615

AGC Glass to Install New State-of-the-Art Coater in North America

Coater Designed for Complex Products of Today and Innovative Products of Tomorrow
 
 
AGC Logo
AGC Logo
ALPHARETTA, Ga. - June 21, 2017 - PRLog -- AGC Glass announces the installation of a new MSVD glass coater in North America to serve the residential and commercial glass markets.

The new coater strengthens AGC's position as the world's largest glass manufacturer, and reinforces the company's commitment to deliver the widest range of products to North America.

"The growth of the Low-e market and the demand for complex products are driving glass manufacturers to provide higher-performing products," says Mark Twente, Director of Marketing for AGC Glass North America. "Our new coater is not only designed to provide the products of today, but to create the products of tomorrow. This investment in North America, along with our world-renowned R&D and world-class service, positions us to exceed the needs of our customers for the long term."

AGC will announce the coater's location in the near future.

For more information about AGC's products in North America, visit:  http://www.yourglass.com/agc-glass-europe/us/en/home.html

About AGC Glass North America

AGC Glass North America is one of the largest manufacturers of glass and glass-related products in North America, offering a broad selection of flat glass for architectural, interior and residential applications. AGC glass products are available through an extensive network of glass fabricators and window manufacturers in the U.S. and Canada. AGC Glass North America is part of the AGC Group, employing more than 50,000 worldwide in approximately 30 countries. As a global company, AGC has access to many resources to allow the company to constantly develop new products and go Beyond Glass™. To learn more, contact us at info@us.agc.com.

Media Contact
Nick Murosky
Director of Public Relations
412-831-1959 x123
nick@larsonobrien.com
End
Source:
Email:***@larsonobrien.com Email Verified
Tags:AGC Glass, North America, Coater
Industry:Architecture
Location:Alpharetta - Georgia - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
AGC Glass North America News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Jun 21, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share