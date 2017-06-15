News By Tag
AGC Glass to Install New State-of-the-Art Coater in North America
Coater Designed for Complex Products of Today and Innovative Products of Tomorrow
The new coater strengthens AGC's position as the world's largest glass manufacturer, and reinforces the company's commitment to deliver the widest range of products to North America.
"The growth of the Low-e market and the demand for complex products are driving glass manufacturers to provide higher-performing products," says Mark Twente, Director of Marketing for AGC Glass North America. "Our new coater is not only designed to provide the products of today, but to create the products of tomorrow. This investment in North America, along with our world-renowned R&D and world-class service, positions us to exceed the needs of our customers for the long term."
AGC will announce the coater's location in the near future.
For more information about AGC's products in North America, visit: http://www.yourglass.com/
About AGC Glass North America
AGC Glass North America is one of the largest manufacturers of glass and glass-related products in North America, offering a broad selection of flat glass for architectural, interior and residential applications. AGC glass products are available through an extensive network of glass fabricators and window manufacturers in the U.S. and Canada. AGC Glass North America is part of the AGC Group, employing more than 50,000 worldwide in approximately 30 countries. As a global company, AGC has access to many resources to allow the company to constantly develop new products and go Beyond Glass™. To learn more, contact us at info@us.agc.com.
Media Contact
Nick Murosky
Director of Public Relations
412-831-1959 x123
nick@larsonobrien.com
