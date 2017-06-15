Classical Music Soothes Old Scars at the Scientology Information Center

On Saturday, June 17th, pianist Andreas Kazmierzack performed a classical piano concert at the Scientology Information Center in Downtown Clearwater in honor of Fathers Day.The performance has special significance for Kazmierzack, a father of four.

Andreas Kazmierzack narrating a song before playing at the Father's Day concert.

-- Kazmierzack, originally from Poland, trained to play piano from a young age, always dreamed of professionally performing. However, verbal and physical abuse from his piano teacher and a crippling fear of crowds haunted Kazmierzack. At the age of 21, he walked away from the piano vowing never to play again."It's a miracle that I can play again," said Kazmierzack. "Thanks to the assistance I received from Scientology spiritual counseling and the wonderful piano teacher my wife found for me 10 years ago – I have been able to play again." And play he did. Performing selections of works from Chopin, a Polish composer and Beethoven, he brought each piece to life with narration of the history and technical skill involved, transporting the audience to the time when classical music was the contemporary music of the day.The concert was a tribute to fathers, families and those nurturing youth and helping them to find their way. This follows the precept, "Honor and help your Parents" in The Way To Happiness, common sense guide to better living written by philosopher, L. Ron Hubbard.Kazmierzack, a computer programmer, civil engineer and artist displayed the skill and poise of a concert pianist and the enthusiasm for the subject of an old master. He ended the concert by saying, "I would like to thank my beautiful wife for her love, support and for getting me to play again through finding the perfect teacher for me. And I would like to especially thank my children for allowing me time to practice and play the piano again.""It was very fortunate that I found this event online. I am Polish and I love Chopin. To find a pianist who is from my country, playing this music was amazing. It was a very beautiful performance,"said one guest.To learn more about the Scientology Information Center or to find out about future concerts hosted there please contact Amber Skjelset, Manager at 727-467-6966 or amber@cos.flag.org.The Church of Scientology:The Scientology religion was founded by humanitarian and philosopher, L. Ron Hubbard. The first Church of Scientology was formed in the United States in 1954 and has expanded to more than 11,000 churches, missions and affiliated groups in 167 nations. Clearwater is the home of the spiritual headquarters for the Church of Scientology. Its Information Center is open to all and provides answers to questions about Scientology through its audio visual displays, exhibits and publications.For more information please visit scientology-fso.org.Photo Caption: Andreas Kazmierzack, Polish pianist, narrating one of the classical pieces of Chopin he played during the Father's Day Classical Piano concert on June 17th at the Scientology Information Centers in Downtown Clearwater.