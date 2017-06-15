News By Tag
CASTELLE Awarded ADEX for 2017 for Casual Furnishing Design Excellence
"We are honored to have been once again recognized for this prestigious award," said Derek Ritzel, president/ CEO, CASTELLE. "With each season, our design team works to bring innovative original designs to market for our customers and their consumers and the Roma is an example of their successful efforts in this area."
The Roma Deep Seating Collection has drawn the attention of retailers nationwide ever since its initial introduction in September of 2016. The collection exudes a farmhouse chic transitional design style that easily coordinates with contemporary or traditional outdoor décor. The accompanying Fire and Ice Fire Pit is also constructed of cast and extruded aluminum and offers the consumer the opportunity to enjoy an outside gas fire while chilling drinks in an ice-bucket style opening.
Hosted by Design Journal, an international trade journal for interior designers, ADEX is the largest and most prestigious awards program for product and project design in the A&D industry. Each submission was judged by an anonymous panel of professionals representing a cross section of the design industry. In its 23rd year, each nomination is meticulously reviewed prior to judging to correctly categorize the products from over 2,000 nominations received.
For the CASTELLE Roma Deep Seating and Fire and Ice Fire Pit, points were awarded on product design and construction quality.
For more information about CASTELLE and their distinguished lines of casual furniture visit www.castelleluxury.com
About CASTELLE.
For over 35 years, CASTELLE has distinguished itself in the manufacturing of award-winning luxury casual furniture. Innovation, state of the art manufacturing, and superior quality products are the trademark of CASTELLE and the reason CASTELLE is recognized as a leader in the casual furniture industry. CASTELLE has been the recipient of multiple Manufacturing Leadership awards for the Cast Aluminum category.
