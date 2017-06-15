Country(s)
L.A. Entertainment Company Taps New Advertising Market In Rideshare Vehicles
LOS ANGELES - June 21, 2017 - PRLog -- Ridesharing services have grown to become a staple of contemporary transportation habits with millions of users every day. These wildly popular services have already disrupted several industries and a Hollywood production company has now identified yet another untapped market. By transforming rideshare users into a captive audience, TALHM Entertainment is leading the development of a new advertising market that promises to be lucrative for both investors and drivers.
In an interview for journalists, Founder Tupper Russell explains how TALHM Entertainment has begun developing this new market through leveraging curated-original content and advertising in rideshare vehicles throughout California.
The idea came when Russell himself started driving for a rideshare service, "I realized that there was something missing, and what was missing is entertaining these people while they're sitting in the backseat of my car". From there Russell formed TALHM Entertainment and developed original content that played on headrest monitors in his ride share vehicles to entertain customers.
The 20 minute, original programs cover a variety of topics including news on local events, shows, concerts, etc. Russell believes that there is a lucrative opportunity in this new market by exposing this new audience to advertisers.
Russell sees how this new audience is particularly valuable to advertisers, referring to his clientele as "Prime-time, all the time". The majority of rideshare users are comprised of the key 18-35 age demographic, a group that advertisers highly value. This makes rideshare advertisements poised to enter the market at a competitive pricing rate with other traditional advertising platforms (TV, Audio, Web, etc.).
The inclusion of advertising amongst the rideshare programming will provide additional revenue streams for drivers and is sure to be an attractive proposition to new partners and drivers alike. TALHM Entertainment is currently building its fleet of content enabled rideshare cars and is working to connect with potential advertisers across California. As demand grows TALHM Entertainment plans to expand its model throughout the United States and international markets.
Russell continues to engage with additional drivers and interested investors as he expands. He states, "We want to install our system into every rideshare vehicle across the country. We are looking for equity investments so that we can put the equipment into as many of the rideshare vehicles as possible."
