Industry News





America Green Solar Launches SWAG Store Aiming to Grow E-commerce Strategy

 
NEW YORK - June 21, 2017 - If you like shirts with inspiring green quotes, phone cases with green motivation, or watches that are ecologically friendly; good news: America Green Solar-AGS has the store for you!

This summer, the Solar Energy leader launched the Shop Green, a store where fans can browse for swag, created by the site's illustrators and designers!

The shop is part of AGS' plan to grow its new e-commerce business and spread its mission all over the world! Most importantly, it's AMERICAN GREEN MADE!

All the designs are made by AGS employees — their in-house graphic designers, illustrators and artists — and it features the company's most important messages such as, "Participate in your planet" and "Let's paint America green together".

The company is open to new partnerships that will help spread the green inspirational content and reach more people to save the world together! While the company has its own e-commerce platform, AGS is very happy to take its content to other platforms as well!


https://www.americagreensolar.com/

info@americagreensolar.com
***@americagreensolar.com
Email:***@americagreensolar.com Email Verified
